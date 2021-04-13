BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. and Roswell Park Establish Collaboration to Translate Pioneering Research into Therapies for Genetically Driven Cancers

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif. and BUFFALO, N.Y., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) today announced a collaboration with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to advance the development of investigational therapeutics for patients with genetically driven cancers.



“We are honored to begin collaborating with Roswell Park, which is renowned for its excellence in cancer research and its mission to set the gold standard for treating patients with genetically driven cancers,” said BridgeBio CEO and founder Neil Kumar, Ph.D.

Under the partnership, BridgeBio will work with scientists at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to evaluate new research and development opportunities in oncology that have promise to advance and potentially provide clinical benefit for patients. Select therapeutic programs may be pursued by BridgeBio, in close collaboration with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center scientists, who would remain deeply involved in the ongoing development of these investigational therapies.

“Collaborating with BridgeBio opens up a platform of new resources to support the incredible Roswell Park innovators working on new ways to care for cancer patients with dire unmet need,” said Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center President and CEO Candace S. Johnson, Ph.D. “The ability to tap into this network of expertise means greater visibility for our teams and enables a quicker path to the clinic for our most promising ideas and inventions in areas like genetics, bioinformatics and molecular biology.”

BridgeBio partners with stand-out academic institutions, including Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, to support research around genetically driven conditions and is focused on rapidly translating findings into meaningful treatments for patients. Today BridgeBio also announced formal partnerships with Brown University, GlycoNet, The Lundquist Institute, Oregon Health & Science University, University of California, Davis and University of California, San Diego – for a total of 20 partnerships between BridgeBio and leading academic and research institutions to date. For a list of some of the institutions BridgeBio is partnered with, please visit Our Partners page.

With a diverse pipeline encompassing investigational therapies for both rare diseases and genetically validated cancers, BridgeBio provides the insights and support needed to rapidly progress therapeutic research from labs to clinical development. BridgeBio intends to develop similar long-term partnerships based on trust, engagement, science and respect to support its mission of developing life-changing medicines for patients with genetically driven conditions as quickly and safely as possible.

About Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is a community united by the drive to eliminate cancer’s grip on humanity by unlocking its secrets through personalized approaches and unleashing the healing power of hope. Founded by Dr. Roswell Park in 1898, it is the only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center in Upstate New York. Learn more at www.roswellpark.org, or contact us at 1-800-ROSWELL (1-800-767-9355) or ASKRoswell@RoswellPark.org.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio is a biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of over 30 development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials and its commercial organization is focused on delivering the company’s first approved therapy. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com.

