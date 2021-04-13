BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. and GlycoNet Initiate Collaboration to Discover Potential Treatments for Genetic Diseases through Glycomics Research

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif. and EDMONTON, Alberta, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) and the Canadian Glycomics Network (GlycoNet), a pan-Canadian Network of Centres of Excellence, today announced a collaboration to translate scientific research in glycomics into potential treatments for patients with genetic diseases.



“We are thrilled to be partnering with GlycoNet, an institution at the forefront of developing carbohydrate-based drugs to address areas of unmet need,” said BridgeBio founder and CEO Neil Kumar, Ph.D. “We understand the clinical benefit research in glycomics could have for certain genetic diseases and by partnering together, we hope to advance potentially life-changing medicines as rapidly as possible.”

BridgeBio will work alongside GlycoNet researchers to identify research programs that may have the potential to become treatments for genetic diseases. BridgeBio will potentially sponsor research programs and support clinical investigation through its licensing and affiliate development model. Genetic disease research has benefitted substantially from the study of glycomics, which relates to the functions of glycans, or sugar, in biological systems.

“The opportunity to partner with BridgeBio is invaluable,” said GlycoNet CEO Elizabeth Nanak, Ph.D., MBA. “Our joint effort could potentially address areas of unmet needs and get treatments to patients more efficiently. We are hopeful that our network’s expertise in glycomics coupled with BridgeBio’s vigor to advance therapies into the clinic, will improve the quality of life of patients with genetic disorders.”

BridgeBio partners with top academic and research institutions throughout the world, including GlycoNet, to support early, promising research. Today BridgeBio also announced formal partnerships with Brown University, The Lundquist Institute, Oregon Health & Science University, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of California, Davis and University of California, San Diego – for a total of 20 partnerships between BridgeBio and leading academic and research institutions to-date. For a list of some of the institutions BridgeBio is partnered with, please visit Our Partners page.

As one of its guiding principles for drug development, BridgeBio believes in the importance of developing long-term partnerships through trust, respect and science in order to pioneer critical medicines for patients with genetically driven conditions as quickly and safely as possible.

About GlycoNet

GlycoNet is advancing and commercializing innovations in glycomics to improve human health and quality of life. GlycoNet is a one-stop global destination focused on developing new carbohydrate-based drugs, vaccines and diagnostics, in collaboration with academic and industry organizations to address areas of unmet need through applied glycomics research. Funded by the federal Networks of Centres of Excellence (NCE) program and a range of partners, the network includes over 170 researchers across Canada who focus on cancer, chronic diseases, infectious diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases. This national platform supports translational research, protection of intellectual property, novel drug development, company formation and training. For more information, visit GlycoNet.ca.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio is a biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of over 30 development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials and its commercial organization is focused on delivering the company’s first approved therapy. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information, visit bridgebio.com.

BridgeBio Pharma Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements we make in this press release may include statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), which are usually identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements, including statements relating to expectations, plans, and prospects regarding our ability to build on GlycoNet’s scientific innovation and genetic disease research and translate them into meaningful medicines for patients in need, the success of current and future relationships with third-party collaborators and academic partners, and the potential ability of our product candidates to treat genetically driven diseases related to glycomics, reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, and are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made and are not forecasts, promises nor guarantees. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the success of our product candidates to treat genetically driven diseases related to glycomics, the success of our collaboration with GlycoNet, as well as those risks set forth in the Risk Factors section of BridgeBio Pharma’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and BridgeBio Pharma’s other SEC filings. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment in which new risks emerge from time to time. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

