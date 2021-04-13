VSBLTY & RADARAPP DEPLOY WORLD’S FIRST WIFI6-BASED SURVEILLANCE NETWORK IN MEXICO CITY

Working with Intel, Ability Enterprise Co., Ltd. & Sky Packets, Intelligent Cameras Deployed to Provide Security, Crime Prevention in Benito Juarez

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, PA, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, and RADARApp, a Smart City Solutions provider, today jointly announced deployment of the world’s first WiFi6-based surveillance network utilizing intelligent cameras in Benito Juarez, a borough of Mexico City. Working with Intel, Ability Enterprise Co., Ltd. and Sky Packets, intelligent cameras are being installed in public spaces to provide detailed automated analytics to local law enforcement. Intel is America’s leading multinational technology company. Ability Enterprise Co., Ltd. provides best-in-class ODM/OEM solutions for input digital imaging devices. Sky Packets is a prominent New York City-based developer of WiFi Mesh networks and Smart City applications.

The network, designed through a cooperative effort with Intel, provides information in real time that includes car measurement and classification, pedestrian measurement including bicycle classification, traffic measurement, dwell time measurement and immediate license plate recognition. The intelligence inference logic is running on the Ability camera and, in some cases, on both local compute and the Ability camera. The infrastructure program includes outdoor mounted smart cameras, high intensity lighting, motion sensors and audible alarms. The intelligent cameras also provide real time video analytics for crowd behavior and alerting systems that enable direct local uniformed police response as appropriate.

In addition to performing critical law enforcement and real time crime prevention functions to help keep residents safe, the data collected will enable cities to optimize vehicle traffic and pedestrian design.

Hailed as a “Modern Mayor,” Santiago Taboada Cortina, is the chief executive of Benito Juarez. He said he searched unsuccessfully for the ideal security solutions for his government’s new policies. He recognized that a higher level of security can be achieved when enforcement and technology work together. He found that the new VSBLTY-RADARApp solution met that goal. The Mayor said, “Migrating to a fully digital infrastructure in Benito Juarez has provided immense possibilities. Thanks to world-renowned companies like Intel and VSBLTY, the RADARApp network is providing even more valuable and usable data than we imagined, which is helping mitigate crime. We have evolved from a reactionary policy to crime to a new, more proactive and real time preventative security strategy. The population of Benito Juarez in Mexico City that I represent is now safer and more secure.”

In announcing the deployment, VSBLTY CEO Jay Hutton said, “We are privileged to work with these cutting edge partners to create a highly scalable network running on WiFi network infrastructure and conducting real time Smart City analytics on lightweight cameras and local edge compute. We are confident that safety will be significantly improved as a result of this deployment. It will set the standard for collaborative security where citizens, law enforcement and technology work together to achieve a higher level of security.”

Rodrigo Calderon, RADARApp CEO, said that the deployment is providing Benito Juarez with high performance and low-cost surveillance connectivity. “We are providing a situational awareness dashboard with comprehensive alerting functionality, making instant analysis available to residents and law enforcement on a phone application. This neighborhood monitoring deployment creates a new standard and will change how security is addressed across the world,” Calderon stated.

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry-leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI-driven software, Vector™, provides advanced facial recognition that is crucial to enhancing today’s security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

