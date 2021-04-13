CURO Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Compensation Management Technology Leader Meets Rigorous Compliance Standards Set by Gold Standard for Information Security

OTTAWA and EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURO Compensation Limited (CURO), an industry leader in total compensation management and pay equity technology, today announced that it has completed the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2® Type 2 Audit, following the company's successful SOC 2 Type 1 evaluation in 2020. The additional certification further reinforces CURO's commitment to data security aligned with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) applicable Trust Services Principles and Criteria.



Stewart Kerr, Chief Information & Security Officer for CURO, shared, “A SOC 2 Type 2 audit is a clear indication that an organization cares about differentiating itself in a strong positive way. It involves streamlining processes and controls based on a deep understanding of today’s cybersecurity landscape and adherence to rigorous standards in order to mitigate risks to the business and the customers it supports.”

SOC 2 compliance demands that an organization maintain a high level of information security. The rigorous requirements, put to the test during the audit, ensure that sensitive information is handled responsibly. As part of the process, examining internal practices over time, CURO expanded its SOC 2 status to include data privacy as well as security and confidentiality. This recent certification, performed by A-LIGN on the U.S. side and CyberWhite in the U.K., affirmed that CURO’s policies, procedures and operations met or exceeded the principles established by AICPA.

Company co-founder and CEO Gerry O’Neill shared, “CURO’s progression from SOC 2 Type 1, which determines if systems are suitably designed at a single moment in time, to Type 2, which verifies that systems operate as designed longer-term, represents a huge step forward in our evolution as an organization. It both confirms our ability to both meet and adhere to the highest standards set and ensures the security, privacy and confidentiality of our client data.”

CURO Compensation (CURO) is an award-winning industry leader in total compensation management and pay equity technology. Empowering companies to maximize their talent investments, CURO helps employers make fair and appropriate compensation decisions based on real-time data. With CURO, employers can manage compensation processes with confidence, align employee pay with business success, analyze pay gaps and demonstrate a commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging across their workforce.

Founded in 2010, CURO solutions support organizations across North America, EMEA and APAC, with CURO Pay Equity recognized for innovating the rapidly growing DEIB technology market. For more information, visit curocomp.com.

