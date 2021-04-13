Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Armstrong Flooring Announces Date for First Quarter 2021 Results

/EIN News/ -- LANCASTER, Pa., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) (“Armstrong Flooring” or the “Company”), a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative flooring solutions, announced today that the Company will release its first quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22, 2021. A webcast and conference call will be held that same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Webcast and Conference Call:
The live webcast will be available through the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.armstrongflooring.com. Participants are advised to go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible domestically or internationally, by dialing 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562, respectively. Upon dialing in, please request to join the Armstrong Flooring First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) is a leading global manufacturer of flooring products and one of the industry’s most trusted and celebrated brands. The company continually builds on its resilient, 150-year legacy by delivering on its mission to create a stronger future for customers through adaptive and inventive solutions. Headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Armstrong Flooring safely and responsibly operates seven manufacturing facilities globally. Learn more at www.armstrongflooring.com.

Contact Information

Investors:
Amy Trojanowski
SVP, Chief Financial Officer
ir@armstrongflooring.com

Media:
Alison van Harskamp
Director, Corporate Communications
aficorporatecommunications@armstrongflooring.com


