Financial calendar update

/EIN News/ -- Oslo, Norway – 13 April 2021 – IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA), a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, has been listed at the Nasdaq Capital Market in New York since 1 March 2021. To coordinate financial calendars and time of disclosures of Norway annual report and U.S. Form 20-F, as well as the notice of the 2021 annual general meeting, the documents will be published on Wednesday 21 April 2021.

The company confirms that the 2020 annual financial statements will be consistent with the preliminary financial statements for 2020 that were issued on 25 February 2021.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 9180 0186

Derek D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +1 978 273 1344

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics


