OXURION NV to Present at Wet AMD and DME Drug Development Summit

/EIN News/ -- Leuven, BE, Boston, MA, US – April 13th, 2021 – 7.30 AM CET – Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard-of-care ophthalmic therapies, with a clinical stage portfolio in retinal vascular disorders, today announces that Grace Chang, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Oxurion, will be presenting at the Wet AMD and DME Drug Development Summit, taking place from April 13 to 15, 2021.

Dr. Chang will be joining the Summit as a presenter and a panelist:

• Presentation on New Therapeutics Target RGD Integrins and The Plasma Kallikrein System: Overview of First Clinical Findings

Date & Time: April 15, 2021 at 9:55 am EDT



• Participation in Q&A session entitled Targeting New Therapeutic Pathways & Looking Beyond Anti-VEGF

Date & Time: April 15, 2021 at 10:35 am EDT

• Participation in Panel Discussion on the Topic Searching for Novel Therapeutic Targets – Addressing Developmental Challenges for New Drug Candidates in Wet AMD & DME

Date & Time: April 15, 2021 at 11:10 am EDT

For more information and registration details: https://wet-amd-drugdevelopment.com

Under the leadership of Dr. Chang, Oxurion is advancing a pipeline of innovative clinical drug candidates with distinct and complementary modes of action, for treatment of retinal vascular disorders, including DME but also wet AMD.

THR-149 is a potential first in class plasma kallikrein inhibitor with the possibility to become the treatment of choice for the 40% DME patients who respond sub-optimally to anti-VEGF therapy. Oxurion is currently recruiting patients in a Phase 2 and is on track to readout Part A data later this year.

THR-687 is a potential best in class small molecule pan-RGD integrin antagonist initially being developed to treat DME with the possibility to become the standard of care for most DME patients. The Company is currently preparing an IND to start a Phase 2 study evaluating THR-687 as a new therapy for most DME patients. This Phase 2 is expected to start in mid-year.

Beyond DME, THR-687 also has development possibilities in additional retinal vascular disorders including for wet age-related macular degeneration (Wet AMD) and retinal vein occlusion (RVO), thereby potentially allowing the Company to tap into a broader therapeutic market with a current combined estimated annual value of $12 billion.

END

For further information please contact:



Oxurion NV

Wouter Piepers,

Global Head of Investor Relations

& Corporate Communications

Tel: +32 478 33 56 32

wouter.piepers@oxurion.com





EU

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

David Dible/ Sylvie Berrebi/Frazer Hall

Tel: +44 20 7638 9571

oxurion@citigatedewerogerson.com







US

Westwicke, an ICR Company

Christopher Brinzey

Tel: +1 617 835 9304

chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to better preserve vision in patients with retinal vascular disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in diabetic patients worldwide as well as other conditions, including wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and retinal vein occlusion (RVO).

Oxurion is aiming to build the leading global franchise in the treatment of retinal vascular disorders based on the successful development of its two novel therapeutics:

THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the 40% of DME patients who respond sub-optimally to anti-VEGF therapy. THR-149 has shown positive topline Phase 1 results for the treatment of DME. The Company is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating multiple injections of THR-149 in DME patients who previously responded sub-optimally to anti-VEGF therapy. THR-149 was developed in conjunction with Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: BCYC).



THR-687 is a pan-RGD integrin antagonist that is initially being developed as a potential first line therapy for DME patients. Positive topline results in a Phase 1 clinical study assessing THR-687 as a treatment for DME were announced in 2020. THR-687 is expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial in mid-2021. THR-687, also has the potential to deliver improved treatment outcomes for patients with wet AMD and RVO. THR-487 is an optimized compound derived from a broader library of integrin antagonists in-licensed from Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG).

Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the symbol OXUR. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking”. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company’s Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.