UK Expats in Australia Turn Towards UK Buy-to-Let Property

Australia is one of the most consistently popular destinations for long-term British migrants (those leaving the UK for longer than a year) with more than 30,000 leaving the UK for Australia each year.

Despite so many UK expats choosing to live in Australia, many are looking back to the UK for property to invest in as a pension, to have a bolthole to stay in when they return to the UK or even with an eye to maybe returning at some stage in the future.