Job Announcement - Federal Public Defender

The Federal Public Defender for the Districts of South Dakota and North Dakota seeks an attorney to join our branch office in Bismarck, North Dakota. Our office provides high-quality representation to people charged with federal crimes who cannot afford to hire an attorney. We operate under the authority of the Criminal Justice Act.

Position Description: Assistant Federal Public Defenders zealously and professionally represent clients in a fast-paced, challenging, diverse, and rewarding work environment. Responsibilities include managing a caseload; working with clients; interviewing witnesses and family members; developing release plans; reviewing discovery; preparing pleadings, motions, and briefs; developing litigation strategies; working with experts; advising CJA panel attorneys; and in-court litigation through all stages of a criminal case. Some travel is necessary. Attorneys in our office may not engage in the private practice of law.

Qualifications: Required: (1) graduation from an accredited law school; (2) admission to practice in good standing before the highest court of a state or the District of Columbia; (3) admission to practice in the US District Court for the District of North Dakota by the time of entrance on duty; (4) willingness to become admitted to the North Dakota Bar within a year of beginning employment; and (5) US citizenship or work authorization.

Above all we are looking for applicants with a demonstrated commitment to indigent defense, and an ability to work well in a team environment. We value court experience, creativity, and superior research and writing skills.

Salary and Benefits: The salary range is commensurate with experience. The position is full-time with federal benefits, including health and life insurance, retirement, and the Thrift Savings Plan. Salary is payable only by direct deposit. A final offer of employment is subject to funding and a background check.

How to Apply: Apply by emailing a letter of interest, resume, three references, and a recent writing sample in a single pdf document to NDX_JOBS@fd.org. Position is open until filled.

The Federal Public Defender for the Districts of South Dakota and North Dakota is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Women and minorities encouraged to apply.

Email: NDX_JOBS@fd.org Vacancy Announcement: April 12, 2021

FEDERAL PUBLIC DEFENDER Districts of South Dakota and North Dakota 101 South Main Avenue, Suite 400 Sioux Falls, SD 57104 Jason J. Tupman Federal Public Defender Telephone: (605) 330-4489 Fax: (605) 330-4499