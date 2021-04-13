Say Hello to Spring at the Piedmont Plant and Flower Sale

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
South Carolina Department of Agriculture Hugh E. Weathers, Commissioner

Media Contacts: Eva Moore, 803-734-2196, emoore@scda.sc.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – April 12, 2021

GREENVILLE – Spring is in the air, and the Piedmont Plant and Flower Sale is returning to the Greenville State Farmers Market April 29 – May 2, 2021.

Visitors can shop for plants, garden essentials, Certified South Carolina produce, springtime décor and much more from a variety of vendors.

The four-day sale runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Greenville State Farmers Market is located at 1354 Rutherford Road in Greenville.

Admission and parking are free. Wagons will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, but visitors are encouraged to bring their own due to a limited quantity.

In accordance with public health advice, we encourage visitors and vendors to wear masks. The full COVID-19 plan for the event can be found at agriculture.sc.gov/state-farmers-markets.

For more information about the Plant and Flower Sale, contact Market Manager Lia Sanders at lsanders@scda.sc.gov or 864-244-4023.

