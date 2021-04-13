Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DNR invites public comments on FireFrost ATV Trail proposal

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites public review and written comments on a proposal by Norman County to obtain grant-in-aid funding for an all-terrain vehicle trail. Grant-in-aid is a cost-share program that relies on partnership between the DNR, a local government sponsor and an off-highway vehicle organization to facilitate trail development and maintenance.

The proposed FireFrost ATV Trail would consist of approximately 24.9 miles of trail within Norman and Polk counties, connecting the towns of Perley and Nielsville. The route would follow an abandoned railroad bed. In addition to ATV use, the trail would be open to off-highway motorcycles, snowmobiles and non-motorized users such as walkers, bicyclists and equestrians.

The DNR will accept written comments about the trail proposal until 4:30 p.m. on May 12. Comments may be submitted via email to [email protected] or by mail to Allen Larson, area supervisor, Parks and Trails Division, Minnesota DNR, 48990 County Road 4, Roseau, MN 56751.

A map of the proposed trail segments can be found at online.  

For more information, contact Allen Larsen, 218-425-7504.

