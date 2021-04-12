Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Notice of Intent Filed with State Register – Structural Pest Control Rule Change

LAC 7:XXV.101, 141, and 145 (Structural Pest Control Rule Revisions)

April 12, 2021

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry filed a Notice of Intent with the State Register giving public notice that the Department intends to amend rules LAC 7:XXIX.111. The proposed rule changes add the definition for ‘inspection diagram’, which was previously not defined, and changes the term “graph” to “inspection diagram,” in order to provide more consistency in the records that are maintained by pest control companies. The amendments further remove the term ‘Borates’ and replaces it with ‘wood treatment’, a more appropriate terminology for the kind of treatment described in the existing rules.  The amendments also set minimum specification requirements associated with Exterior Perimeter / Localized Interior (EP/LI) treatments, which were recently approved by the structural pest control commission.  And finally, the proposed repeal of LAC 7:XXV.145 will remove requirements for treatments of Wood-Destroying Beetles. This will allow pest control companies to perform preventative treatments not previously permitted.

Interested persons may submit writtens comments, data, opinions, and arguments regarding the proposed Rule.  Written submissions must be directed to Kelly Moore, Department of Agriculture and Forestry, 5825 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 70806 and must be received no later than 4:00p.m. on May 10, 2021.

 

Additionally, a public hearing will be held on May 27, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. in the Veterans’ Auditorium at the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, 5825 Florida Blvd., Suite 3003, Baton Rouge, LA 70806. Interested persons are invited to attend and submit oral comments on the proposed amendments.

