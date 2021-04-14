Zetaris to showcase it's Networked Data Platform at the the 7th Annual Worldwide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC)

WWDVC

It was great hear and meet so many experienced practitioners at the WWDVC. It allowed me to see what is possible, and things I can leverage to benefit my organization.” — Bob Olson

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Zetaris Networked Data Platform will be showcased at the 7th Annual Worldwide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC). The annual Data Vault conference organized by DataVaultAlliance provides a unique opportunity to network with customers, vendors, and Data Vault experts to learn about cutting-edge technologies in Business Intelligence, Data Hubs, Analytics, and how Data Vault 2.0 fits into all of that..

Zetaris’ Analytical Data Virtualization solution represents the next generation of virtual data consolidation for deep analytics.

As a Platinum Sponsor of the WWDVC, Zetaris will be offering a Virtual Data Vault customer success presentation, a hands-on Analytical Data Virtualization workshop, and a product roadmap session sharing Zetaris’ vision for the future of Analytical Data Virtualization. Attendees will be able to interact with the Zetaris team throughout the WWDVC event at virtual booths to learn how Zetaris accelerates data architecture optimization by leveraging Data Vault 2.0.

Vinay Samuel, Founder and CEO of Zetaris, says: “The Networked Data Platform technology provides a single API to connect instantly to any data, anywhere. Our key differentiator is our ability to build governed, federated queries with in-built security across data lakes, data warehouses, and data marts. Security and access controls combine with business rules to minimize the risk of an unintentional data breach. With virtual data pipelining, data cataloguing and tagging, user-produced metadata, and metadata search capabilities, Zetaris provides the most sophisticated, streamlined and efficient analytical data virtualization solution in the world”.

The Zetaris solution massively simplifies and expedites data platform building, data governance, and data access across the enterprise. Using Zetaris, organizations can create a single view of all their data, in the cloud or on-premise, instantly, through a simple point-and-click software interface. The need for expensive data preparation and/or monolithic data platforms is eliminated. Organizations building data mart, data warehouse, and cloud database solutions can accelerate their development time tenfold while dramatically reducing cloud usage costs. Zetaris also accelerates the incremental migration of legacy system data to cloud platforms, such as Snowflake.

Zetaris will be announcing the release of version 2.1.0 of the Networked Data Platform during the event. New features include an upgraded data catalogue, enhanced data quality, and virtual data pipelining modules, as well as the updated Zetaris Query Builder interface.

Zetaris encourages anyone trying to design and implement a modern data warehouse at their organization to attend as many of the sessions as possible throughout the three days of the WWDVC virtual event. Big Data projects involving Zetaris are cheaper, quicker, smarter, less error-prone, and significantly more efficient than traditional projects based on the ETL model.

It’s all about time to value. With Zetaris, this time is measured in hours and days, not weeks and months.

Zetaris has arranged for a limited number of discounted passes to anyone that would like to attend. Please contact them by email at info@zetaris.com.

