"Warriors Among Us: You Are Stronger Than You Think" Women's Forum Headed to Miami

Actor Janet Hubert to appear at Embrace Girls Foundation "Warrior Women" forum. Andrea Kelly returns to inspire Embrace Girls Foundation members. Embrace Girls Foundation members enjoy a bicycle excursion with famed Interior Designer Steven G.

We’re going to talk about money, work and running a business, about emotional and physical well being, and about resilience, how to come back if the bottom falls out.” — Embrace Girls Founder and CEO Velma Lawrence

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Powerful women with empowering messages are headed to Miami next month, looking to inspire young women facing adversity in their lives while raising money for a worthy cause.The “Warriors Among Us: You Are Stronger Than You Think” forum, a fundraiser for the Miami-based Embrace Girls Foundation, will let renowned women share their stories of overcoming professional and personal adversity with young Embrace Foundation members while also providing tools adolescent girls and young women can use to maintain their physical and emotional health, said Embrace Girls Foundation Founder and CEO Velma Lawrence.“We wanted to take a 360-degree approach with this forum, to give our girls the information they need to deal with the lives they have and plan for the lives they want,” said Lawrence. “We’re going to talk about money, work and running a business, about emotional and physical well being, and about resilience, how to come back if the bottom falls out.”The “Warriors Among Us” forum will air at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021, on 99 JAMZ, Easy 93.1 FM, Hot 105 FM, and on all Embrace Girls Foundation social media channels.Panelist include actor Janet Hubert (The Fresh Prince of Bel Air); dancer, motivational speaker and abuse survivor Andrea Kelly (Surviving R. Kelly); sex trafficking survivor and author Chong Kim (I Am Chong Kim, Broken Silence: A Triumphant Journey of a Human Trafficking Victim to an Inspirational Advocate); Rhona Samuels, former head make-up artist for Giorgio Armani; Victoria Guerrero, district director of the US Small Business Administration’s South Florida office; Luxury Real Estate Broker Jane Bond (How to Land Your First Million Dollar Listing); Jill Strada, Director of Operations and Programs for Cox Media Group Miami, and radio personalities MC Tamara G. (Lite FM) Jill Tracey (Hot 105), and Giselle Andres (Easy 93.1).Strada said Cox Media Group will go music and commercial free on its popular Hot 105, 99 JAMZ, and Easy 93.1 radio stations to carry the “Warriors Among Us” panel live. The media giant took similar action for a 2019 Embrace Girls Foundation forum.“Velma is bringing some really strong women together to keep this message of empowerment moving forward,” Strada said. “I see some really wonderful women of varied background on this panel who will be sharing their stories with these girls and hopefully inspiring them.”Several panelists are longtime Embrace Girls Foundation supporters. Hubert, who will speak about the dispute with fellow “Fresh Prince” cast member Will Smith that saw her fired from the show and left her acting career in tatters, has been an Embrace Girls supporter for close to a decade, Lawrence said.Hubert will speak about the power of forgiveness.Kelly has transformed the emotional devastation of the abuse she suffered as the wife of superstar singer Robert “R” Kelly into a career as a motivational speaker. She was also the main speaker at the 2019 commercial and music free Embrace forum.“Being in that room with the Embrace girls was my spiritual Mothers’ Day,” Kelly said of her first appearance. “Now, with the pandemic, when we’re trying to get to the new normal, it’s a lot for adults to adjust to and even more for our kids, who can’t go out and play, go to birthday parties and play groups.“We teach our youth to go to school, get good grades, get a good job and start a family, but none of that matters if foundationally, emotionally, they are not where they need to be,” Kelly said. “Before you are a woman, a wife, a mother, you’re a girl. We have to take care of the little girls and make sure they are ready for life.”A survivor of bullying, sexual abuses and sex trafficking by her 19th birthday, Kim said she plans to empower Embrace Girls by teaching them to spot “red flags” in relationships. “Many of these girls are at a vulnerable age,” she said. “I want to show them the vulnerabilities that made me susceptible to being trafficked.”Founded in 2000, Embrace Girls Foundation Inc. provides uplifting, girl-centric programming for 166 girls in seven Miami public elementary and middle schools and one private school. Embrace also partners with many other schools to bring programming and services to those institutions.Lawrence said the May 2 forum will be the first Embrace Girls Foundation fundraiser since the Covid 19 pandemic forced a national lockdown.DUE TO COVID RESTRICTIONS THE LIVE AUDIENCE FOR THE FORUM WILL BE SEVERELY LIMITED. DONATIONS CAN BE MADE ONLINE ON THE EMBRACEGIRLPOWER.ORG WEBSITE. PLEASE USE THE HASHTAG: #WARRIORSEMBRACEGIRLPOWER."We have not been able to raise any money over the last thirteen months, yet we've had to work harder in those months than at any time in the nineteen years we've been in business because Covid forced us to provide more services to more families," Lawrence said. "I am so grateful to these amazing women who are coming to share their stories with our girls.For more information about the "Warriors Among Us" forum or other Embrace Girls programs, call 877-466-4769, or email VRLawrence@Embracegirlpower.org. Kelly; Chong Kim (Broken Silence: A Triumphant Journey of a Human Trafficking Victim to an Inspirational Advocate); Rhona Samuels, make-up artist to the stars; Jane Bond (How to Land Your First Million Dollar Listing); Cox Media Group Miami Director of Operations and Programs Jill Strada; US Small Business Administration District Director for South Florida Victoria Guerrero; radio personalities MC Tamara G. (Lite 101.5 FM) Jill Tracey (Hot 105),and Giselle Andres (Easy 93.1).When: Sunday May 2, 2021, from 2 p.m.Where: Commercial and music free broadcast on Cox stations Lite FM 101.5, Hot 105, Easy 93.1, and all Embrace Girls Foundation social media platforms.Why: Commercial free fundraiser for the Embrace Girls Foundation Inc.For more information, call 877-466-4769, or email VRLawrence@Embracegirlpower.org##

