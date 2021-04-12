Mesa Air Group Reports March 2021 Operating Performance
/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for March 2021.
Mesa Airlines reported 28,127 block hours in March 2021, a 15.9 percent drop from March 2020 as a result of reduced schedules during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also reported a controllable completion factor of 99.86 percent and 100 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.
For Q2 of fiscal year 2021 ending March 31st, total block hours were 73,942 on 35,270 departures. These block hours are well below our guidance provided on our Q1 fiscal year 2021 Earnings Release. The reduced block hours and departures were the result of the mid-February major winter storm and subsequent Texas power outages impacting our major operations in both Dallas and Houston. During that period, we cancelled almost 1,300 flights representing close to 3,000 block hours while still incurring crew costs.
Operating statistics for March 2021 and fiscal year 2021 YTD are included in the table below.
|Mar-21
|Mar-20
|% Change
|YTD FY2021
|YTD FY2020
|% Change
|Block Hours
|American
|11,989
|15,063
|-20.4
|%
|63,132
|96,667
|-34.7
|%
|United
|15,983
|18,401
|-13.1
|%
|79,001
|127,199
|-37.9
|%
|DHL
|155
|n/a
|N/A
|1056
|n/a
|N/A
|Total
|28,127
|33,464
|-15.9
|%
|143,189
|223,866
|-36.0
|%
|Mar-21
|Mar-20
|% Change
|YTD FY2021
|YTD FY2020
|% Change
|Departures
|American
|6,240
|8,391
|-25.6
|%
|32,348
|55,377
|-41.6
|%
|United
|7,162
|8,718
|-17.8
|%
|37,587
|62,783
|-40.1
|%
|DHL
|100
|n/a
|N/A
|679
|n/a
|N/A
|Total
|13,502
|17,109
|-21.1
|%
|70,614
|118,160
|-40.2
|%
|Mar-21
|Mar-20
|% Change
|YTD FY2021
|YTD FY2020
|% Change
|
Controllable
Completion
Factor*
|American
|99.86
|%
|99.85
|%
|0.01
|%
|99.82
|%
|99.71
|%
|0.11
|%
|United
|100.00
|%
|99.99
|%
|0.01
|%
|99.98
|%
|99.98
|%
|0.00
|%
|Total Completion Factor**
|American
|98.13
|%
|85.67
|%
|14.54
|%
|96.65
|%
|95.98
|%
|0.70
|%
|United
|99.58
|%
|81.39
|%
|22.35
|%
|96.70
|%
|96.48
|%
|0.23
|%
Operating statistics month over month for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 and QTD are included in the table below.
|Mar-21
|Feb-21
|% Change
|QTD FY2021
|QTD FY2020
|% Change
|Block Hours
|American
|11,989
|8,688
|38.0
|%
|31,764
|47,244
|-32.8
|%
|United
|15,983
|11,571
|38.1
|%
|41,612
|61,061
|-31.9
|%
|DHL
|155
|198.4
|-22.1
|%
|566
|n/a
|N/A
|Total
|28,127
|20,457
|37.5
|%
|73,942
|108,305
|-31.7
|%
|Mar-21
|Feb-21
|% Change
|QTD FY2021
|QTD FY2020
|% Change
|Departures
|American
|6,240
|4230
|47.5
|%
|15,967
|26,364
|-39.4
|%
|United
|7,162
|5221
|37.2
|%
|18,943
|29,071
|-34.8
|%
|DHL
|100
|121
|-17.4
|%
|360
|n/a
|N/A
|Total
|13,502
|9,572
|41.1
|%
|35,270
|55,435
|-36.4
|%
|Mar-21
|Feb-21
|% Change
|QTD FY2021
|QTD FY2020
|% Change
|
Controllable
Completion
Factor*
|American
|99.86
|%
|99.62
|%
|0.2
|%
|99.83
|%
|99.91
|%
|-0.1
|%
|United
|100.00
|%
|99.97
|%
|0.0
|%
|99.99
|%
|99.97
|%
|0.0
|%
|Total Completion Factor**
|American
|98.13
|%
|87.78
|%
|11.8
|%
|95.01
|%
|94.03
|%
|1.0
|%
|United
|99.58
|%
|83.01
|%
|20.0
|%
|94.22
|%
|93.19
|%
|1.1
|%
*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control
**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations
About Mesa Air Group, Inc.
Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 112 cities in 38 states, the District of Columbia, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of March 31st, 2021, Mesa operated a fleet of 163 aircraft with approximately 440 daily departures and 3,100 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.
