Mesa Air Group Reports March 2021 Operating Performance

Mesa Airlines reported 28,127 block hours in March 2021, a 15.9 percent drop from March 2020 as a result of reduced schedules during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also reported a controllable completion factor of 99.86 percent and 100 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.

For Q2 of fiscal year 2021 ending March 31st, total block hours were 73,942 on 35,270 departures. These block hours are well below our guidance provided on our Q1 fiscal year 2021 Earnings Release. The reduced block hours and departures were the result of the mid-February major winter storm and subsequent Texas power outages impacting our major operations in both Dallas and Houston. During that period, we cancelled almost 1,300 flights representing close to 3,000 block hours while still incurring crew costs.

Operating statistics for March 2021 and fiscal year 2021 YTD are included in the table below.

Mar-21 Mar-20 % Change YTD FY2021 YTD FY2020 % Change Block Hours American 11,989 15,063 -20.4 % 63,132 96,667 -34.7 % United 15,983 18,401 -13.1 % 79,001 127,199 -37.9 % DHL 155 n/a N/A 1056 n/a N/A Total 28,127 33,464 -15.9 % 143,189 223,866 -36.0 % Mar-21 Mar-20 % Change YTD FY2021 YTD FY2020 % Change Departures American 6,240 8,391 -25.6 % 32,348 55,377 -41.6 % United 7,162 8,718 -17.8 % 37,587 62,783 -40.1 % DHL 100 n/a N/A 679 n/a N/A Total 13,502 17,109 -21.1 % 70,614 118,160 -40.2 % Mar-21 Mar-20 % Change YTD FY2021 YTD FY2020 % Change Controllable

Completion

Factor* American 99.86 % 99.85 % 0.01 % 99.82 % 99.71 % 0.11 % United 100.00 % 99.99 % 0.01 % 99.98 % 99.98 % 0.00 % Total Completion Factor** American 98.13 % 85.67 % 14.54 % 96.65 % 95.98 % 0.70 % United 99.58 % 81.39 % 22.35 % 96.70 % 96.48 % 0.23 %

Operating statistics month over month for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 and QTD are included in the table below.

Mar-21 Feb-21 % Change QTD FY2021 QTD FY2020 % Change Block Hours American 11,989 8,688 38.0 % 31,764 47,244 -32.8 % United 15,983 11,571 38.1 % 41,612 61,061 -31.9 % DHL 155 198.4 -22.1 % 566 n/a N/A Total 28,127 20,457 37.5 % 73,942 108,305 -31.7 % Mar-21 Feb-21 % Change QTD FY2021 QTD FY2020 % Change Departures American 6,240 4230 47.5 % 15,967 26,364 -39.4 % United 7,162 5221 37.2 % 18,943 29,071 -34.8 % DHL 100 121 -17.4 % 360 n/a N/A Total 13,502 9,572 41.1 % 35,270 55,435 -36.4 % Mar-21 Feb-21 % Change QTD FY2021 QTD FY2020 % Change Controllable

Completion

Factor* American 99.86 % 99.62 % 0.2 % 99.83 % 99.91 % -0.1 % United 100.00 % 99.97 % 0.0 % 99.99 % 99.97 % 0.0 % Total Completion Factor** American 98.13 % 87.78 % 11.8 % 95.01 % 94.03 % 1.0 % United 99.58 % 83.01 % 20.0 % 94.22 % 93.19 % 1.1 %

*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control

**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 112 cities in 38 states, the District of Columbia, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of March 31st, 2021, Mesa operated a fleet of 163 aircraft with approximately 440 daily departures and 3,100 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

