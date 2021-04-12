MemorialCare & Physical Rehabilitation Network Announce New Physical Therapy Clinic in Costa Mesa, California

/EIN News/ -- Orange/Los Angeles Counties, Calif., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MemorialCare, a prominent nonprofit Southern California integrated health system, and Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading physical therapy provider and practice management organization, today announced the grand opening of its physical therapy clinic in Costa Mesa, California, operating under the California Rehabilitation and Sports Therapy (Cal Rehab) brand.

With opening of the Costa Mesa clinic, located at 1640 Newport Boulevard, Suite 260, the MemorialCare and PRN joint venture partnership offers the region’s most expansive network of physical therapy facilities with 21 clinics throughout Orange, Los Angeles and Riverside counties, and plans to open additional locations this year.

“MemorialCare has a long history of partnering with organizations that share our vision of delivering best practice medicine, improving population health and creating the highest value in the changing health care environment,” says Mark Schafer, M.D., CEO of MemorialCare Medical Foundation which includes MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians. “The addition of this new facility expands our commitment to accessible, high quality care at a lower cost for individuals and families, health plans, employers and their employees—all benefiting from access to a large, full-service network that provides important continuity of care and better patient experiences.”

Continuity of care is enhanced by MemorialCare’s top hospitals, vast network of 2,800 affiliated physicians and 225 community outpatient centers including ambulatory surgery, urgent care, medical imaging, breast health, kidney dialysis and comprehensive health centers throughout the region.

“We’ve spent the past 30 years helping patients in our community get back to their best, and in partnership with MemorialCare, we are able to provide yet another option for individuals to access safe, quality, personalized physical therapy care in the Costa Mesa community,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO, PRN.

Clinic partner and director, Kari Franks, PT, will lead day-to-day operations of the Costa Mesa facility. Franks is a graduate of Chapman University and specializes in shoulder, spine and knee injuries. She is a believer in evidence-based practices and has a long history of working with high school, college Olympic and professional athletes. Franks is excited to begin providing physical therapy care to the community of Costa Mesa.

The Costa Mesa Cal Rehab physical therapy clinic is welcoming patients of all ages and is privileged to provide the community with a full range of pain management and injury prevention services, including physical therapy, functional integrative therapy, work injury rehabilitation, blood flow restriction therapy and sports medicine.

The partnership’s network includes Orange County centers in Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Anaheim, Anaheim Hills, Mission Viejo, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, Yorba Linda, Brea and Santa Ana/Tustin; Los Angeles County centers in Los Angeles/Beverly Hills, Torrance, Downey, Long Beach/Lakewood, Long Beach and Baldwin Park/West Covina; and Riverside County center in Corona.

To learn more about the physical therapy clinics, visit calrehab.com or memorialcare.org/physicaltherapy. Call (657) 246-3442 for an appointment.

MemorialCare has 225 care locations including leading hospitals—Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach; MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Research Program; MemorialCare Select Health Plan; and numerous outpatient health, imaging, surgery, urgent care, physical therapy, breast health and dialysis centers throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties. Accolades include Nation’s Best Health Systems and Workplaces, Top 50 U.S. Hospitals and Cardiovascular Hospitals, 10 Largest Children’s Hospitals, 100 Best Hospitals - Spine and Prostate Surgeries, Best of Orange County and Long Beach Hospitals and Medical Groups, U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals and "high performing" in 31 clinical categories and Newsweek World’s Best Hospitals, Top 100 Hospitals, Best Maternity Hospitals and more. Visit memorialcare.org.

Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN), founded in 1991, is a privately held physical therapy care provider and comprehensive practice management organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services to physical therapists across 13 states in the western and central portions of the U.S. Headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., PRN is known for its leading, value-driven practice management services and innovative, outcomes-driven physical therapy care model.

Brian Rog Physical Rehabilitation Network media@prnpt.com