Jackson Hole Mountain Resort Reports Successful Winter 2020/21 Season

Teton Village, WY, April 12, 2021

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) is pleased to announce the finish of a successful winter season. The 2020/21 season wrapped up yesterday with 502 inches of total snowfall, marking five consecutive winters with over 500 inches of snow at the Resort. February was record-setting with 173 inches of snow in Rendezvous Bowl and 193 inches at the Raymer plot, making the month the third snowiest month on record in the Resort’s 55-year history. Opening Thanksgiving Day 2020 with seven lifts and operating daily through April 11, 2021 allowed guests to enjoy the fully planned 137-day season.

Many operational adjustments supported the success of the season and health and safety for all. JHMR opened the lower mountain lifts at 8:30 a.m. sharp. Even during double-digit powder days, JHMR was able to open all lifts on time with only two days opening shortly after 9:15 a.m. for snow control. Additionally, new protocols at the Mountain Sports School and in all dining, retail, and rental facilities, as well as improved snowmaking and grooming enhanced the guest experience and provided the safest environment possible for the season.

“I want to sincerely thank our loyal passholders and valued guests for complying with the health and safety protocols this winter. At times it was challenging, but it allowed us to have a successful winter and stay open. I want to especially acknowledge our staff, who did a tremendous job keeping the mountain safe and for going above and beyond to deliver a successful season. We are pleased to offer a special year-end bonus to all our staff for their incredible efforts managing through a challenging time. As we look ahead, we are optimistic for a return to normalcy next winter. We will remain nimble and keep our guests and passholders updated as we make plans for the coming season,” stated Mary Kate Buckley, JHMR President.

The Spring Sale of Winter 2021/22 Season Passesis available online beginning April 14 through May 31, 2021. Guests who purchase in the spring will receive the best price and value. For more information on Season Passes, please email seasonpass@jacksonhole.com or call 1.307.739.2640 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Season dates are subject to change due to snow and business conditions. All Season Pass pricing is subject to change without notice.

The summer season at JHMR commences Saturday, May 22, 2021, with the operation of the Bridger Gondola. New this summer, the Sweetwater Gondola will open on Saturday, June 12, 2021, in addition to the Teewinot Chairlift, to expand the Jackson Hole Bike Park with three new trails and over 1,000 vertical feet of advanced and expert terrain, along with the classic bike park terrain off Teewinot. For more information on summer operations, click here . This summer, the iconic Aerial Tram will not operate as JHMR will be conducting extensive scheduled maintenance through early fall in preparation for next winter’s operations.

