Stop & Shop Encourages Customers to Discard Select Packages of Nature’s Promise Ground Turkey from Freezers

/EIN News/ -- QUINCY, Mass., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to a public health advisory issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Stop & Shop encourages customers to discard Nature’s Promise 94% lean, 6% fat ground turkey with use by/freeze by/sell by dates of Jan. 1, 2021, Jan. 3, 2021, Jan. 4, 2021, Jan. 8, 2021 and Jan. 10, 2021 on the front of the package. Stop & Shop received notice from our supplier and the USDA that the products, which are now more than 90 days past their use by/freeze by/sell by dates, may have caused Salmonella Hadar illness. These packages were likely purchased from Stop & Shop between Dec. 20, 2020, and Jan. 10, 2021.



Customers who purchased the impacted product should not consume it and may return it to a Stop & Shop store and/or call Customer Service at 1(800) 767-7772 for a full refund.

