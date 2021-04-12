TAAT™ CEO Setti Coscarella Delivering "Tobacco Disruptor" Presentation for Global Chinese Financial Forum Virtual Event on Thursday, April 15

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT™ LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT™”) is pleased to announce that on Thursday, April 15, 2021, TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella will be speaking at the Global Chinese Financial Forum ("GCFF") Investing in Innovation virtual conference, delivering a presentation titled "Tobacco Disruptor" to a global audience, with approximately 300 attendees expected for each session at the conference. The presentation, which will feature translations for Chinese-speaking viewers, is scheduled to take place at 1:25 pm EDT / 10:25 am PDT for a duration of approximately 20 minutes. In this presentation, Mr. Coscarella will introduce TAAT™ and describe its unique position in the USD $814 billion global tobacco industry. Mr. Coscarella will highlight the Company’s progress to date, including the execution of the Company’s first U.S. product launch in Ohio, as well as bringing the TAAT™ e-commerce portal online to make the product available to the majority of smokers aged 21+ in the United States.



Thursday’s GCFF Investing in Innovation virtual event begins at 11:00 am EDT / 8:00 am PDT and will run until approximately 3:50 pm EDT / 12:50 pm PDT. Interested parties may register to attend at no charge on the event’s webpage: https://nai500.com/events/gcff-2021-investing-in-innovation/

The GCFF series is produced by NAI Interactive Ltd. (“NAI”), a market intelligence and investor relations service provider founded in 1998 with offices in Vancouver and Shanghai, with a focus on connecting North American public companies with Chinese investors. NAI has also gained reach in other Asian markets to include Taiwan, Singapore, and Hong Kong. In 2000, NAI began hosting investor events in global finance hotspots to include Toronto, Vancouver, Shanghai, and Shenzhen. The 20th GCFF Main Event was held in Toronto on November 2, 2019 before being adapted to a virtual event in 2020. Other recent GCFF events include Diversified Investing Strategies (November 5, 2020), Base Metals & Energy Metals Day (February 3, 2021), and Precious Metals Day (February 4, 2021).

TAAT™ CEO Setti Coscarella commented, “Now that we are establishing a presence in our initial market, we have a great story to share with a global audience of investors who may not yet be familiar with TAAT™ and its unique value proposition for smokers aged 21+. The concept of a smokable product with no tobacco or nicotine is very novel, and it has attracted considerable interest from investors in China, whose population of tobacco smokers is approximately eight times the size of Canada’s total population. It has been a pleasure to work with NAI to create a presentation for the GCFF Investing in Innovation event on Thursday, and I am looking forward to sharing our message with an eager and engaged audience of global investors as we continue to gain momentum with the launch of TAAT™ in the United States.”

About TAAT™ Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

