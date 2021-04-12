Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
BAB, Inc. Reports Results for 1st Quarter FY 2021

/EIN News/ -- DEERFIELD, Ill., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB), announced its financial results for the first quarter ended February 28, 2021.

For the quarter ended February 28, 2021, BAB had revenues of $723,000 and net income of $333,000, or earnings of $0.05 per share, versus revenues of $696,000 and net income of $43,000, or earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter ended February 29, 2020.

Net income for the quarter ended February 28, 2021 included loan forgiveness of $228,000. This was the Payroll Protection Program loan received May 1, 2020 with notice of forgiveness in full on December 9, 2020. Operating income for the first quarter 2021 was $137,000.

Total operating expenses were $586,000 for the quarter ended February 28, 2021 versus $638,000 for February 29, 2020. For February 28, 2021 there was a $32,000 income tax expense recorded compared to $15,000 for February 29, 2020.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® frozen yogurt and Brewster’s® Coffee. The Company’s stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its website can be visited at www.babcorp.com.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “forecast,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “believe” and similar expressions and all statements which are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the company’s actual results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The above factors are more fully discussed in the company’s SEC filings.

(TABLE FOLLOWS)

Contact: BAB, Inc.
  Michael K. Murtaugh (847) 948-7520
  Fax: (847) 405-8140
  www.babcorp.com


BAB, INC.  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS  
             
             
  Fiscal Quarter Ended  
             
  02/28/21   02/29/20   % Change  
REVENUES            
             
Royalty fees from franchised stores $ 346,660     $ 387,339     -10.5 %  
Franchise fees   16,839       3,650     361.3 %  
Licensing fees and other income   157,930       77,174     104.6 %  
Marketing fund revenue   201,476       227,521     -11.4 %  
Total Revenue   722,905       695,684     3.9 %  
             
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES            
             
Selling, general and administrative   584,724       636,854     -8.2 %  
Depreciation and amortization   1,214       740     64.1 %  
Total Operating Expense   585,938       637,594     -8.1 %  
             
Income before interest, other and taxes   136,967       58,090     135.8 %  
             
Interest income   123       104     18.3 %  
Loan forgiveness   228,155       -     NA    
Income tax expense   (32,000 )     (15,000 )   113.3 %  
             
Net Income $ 333,245     $ 43,194     671.5 %  
             
Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 0.05     $ 0.01        
Average number of shares outstanding   7,263,508       7,263,508        
             


You just read:

