Theratechnologies to Present at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that Paul Levesque, President and Chief Executive Officer will present at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET.



The live webcast will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/bloomburton6/thtx/. The live and archived webcast link will also be available in the ‘News’ section of the Company’s website.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov

