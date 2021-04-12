Have You Suffered Significant Losses Investing In Champignon Brands Inc.? Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Securities Class Action Investigation

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of Champignon Brands Inc. (“Champignon” or the “Company”) (OTC: SHRMF) to determine whether the Company engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 10, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed in United States District Court, Central District of California, on behalf of Champignon investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, Champignon securities between March 27, 2020 and February 17, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

According to the class action complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Champignon Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) Champignon had undisclosed material weaknesses and insufficient financial controls; (2) Champignon’s previously issued financial statements were false and unreliable; (3) Champignon’s earlier reported financial statements would need to be restated; (4) Champignon’s acquisitions involved an undisclosed related party; (5) as a result of the foregoing and subsequent reporting delays and issues, the British Columbia Securities Commission would suspend Champignon from trading; and (6) as a result, the Champignon Defendants’ statements about Champignon’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

INVESTORS WHO PURCHASED, OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED, THE COMPANY’S SECURITIES DURING THE CLASS PERIOD AND SUFFERED SIGNIFICANT LOSSES ARE ENCOURAGED TO COMPLETE KEHOE LAW FIRM’S SECURITIES CLASS ACTION QUESTIONNAIRE OR CONTACT KEVIN CAULEY, DIRECTOR, CLIENT RELATIONS, (215) 792-6676, EXT. 802, KCAULEY@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, SECURITIES@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, TO DISCUSS THE SECURITIES CLASS ACTION INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.   

