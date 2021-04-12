Celldex Presents Promising Data from ILT4/PD-(L)1 Bispecific Antibody Program at AACR 2021

/EIN News/ -- HAMPTON, N.J., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CLDX) today announced the presentation of promising data from the Company’s growing bispecific platform at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021 being held April 10th – 15th. The Company described the discovery and characterization of ILT4 inhibitory monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for engineering bispecific antibodies (bsAbs) that revert myeloid cell suppression by antagonizing ILT4 and activate T-cell responses through PD-(L)1 inhibition (poster # 1865). Based on the results reported today, Celldex is developing clinical bispecific candidates that co-target ILT4 and PD-(L)1.



Expression of ILT4 in several tumor types is associated with poor outcome. In preclinical models, antagonist antibodies to ILT4 have demonstrated immune enhancing and antitumor effects. More recently, in early clinical studies, combination approaches that combine co-targeting of ILT4 and checkpoint blockade have demonstrated clinical activity and safety, including in patients refractory to checkpoint inhibition therapy. The data Celldex presented at AACR describe novel humanized antibodies with high affinity and specificity to ILT4 that effectively block immune suppression in macrophages. Candidate bispecific antibodies matched with either PD-L1 or PD-1 antibodies resulted in molecules that retained all the properties of the parental antibodies and simultaneously blocked the inhibitory signals from both ILT4 and PD-1. The data provide proof of concept for development of clinical candidates.

“Celldex continues to draw upon our deep antibody experience to build best-in-class bispecific antibodies to more effectively control antitumor immunity,” said Tibor Keler, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Celldex Therapeutics. “The ILT4/PD-(L)1 approach combines two critical checkpoint pathways into one molecule, which may provide advantages from a development perspective and the potential for greater activity than the combination of the individual antibodies. We look forward to completing this work and selecting a lead candidate for advancement.”

Celldex’s deep antibody experience and in-house manufacturing capabilities support efficient development of bispecific antibody targets. Targets are selected based on new science as well as their compatibility to be used in bispecific antibody formats with existing Celldex antibody programs. CDX-527, which combines CD27 activation and PD-1 blockade, was the first candidate to enter the clinic from the platform and is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 1 dose escalation study. Celldex is also exploring important targets controlling inflammation and auto-immune pathways.

About Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly effect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases and many forms of cancer.

