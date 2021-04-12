Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Optinose to Present at the Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- YARDLEY, Pa., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Peter Miller will present a company overview and business update at the Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 15, 2021, at 11:45 a.m. ET.

To listen to a webcast of the presentation live, please visit the Investors page of the Optinose website.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Optinose
Optinose is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. To learn more, please visit www.optinose.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Optinose Investor Contact
Jonathan Neely
jonathan.neely@optinose.com
267.521.0531


