FormFactor Introduces Automated Cryogenic System to Accelerate Quantum Computing Development

HPD IQ1000 Scanning SQUID Microscope Rapidly Characterizes Magnetic Flux in Superconducting Circuits

/EIN News/ -- LIVERMORE, Calif., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), a leading semiconductor test and measurement supplier, today launched its first product for the emerging quantum computing market, the HPD IQ1000, a scanning SQUID (Superconducting Quantum Interference Device) microscope. With rapid scan speed and process automation, the IQ1000 is the first commercial product of its kind to enable unattended and high-throughput characterization of trapped magnetic flux in superconducting circuits. Device designers can now eliminate the guesswork involved in the design of resilient superconducting circuits, and significantly reduce development time by locating and capturing detrimental magnetic vortices to enhance device performance.

Device characterization is a requisite for the development of the established CMOS semiconductor industry. As the quantum industry matures and scales up the number of qubits for commercialization, intelligence to enhance device performance becomes increasingly important. The HPD IQ1000 bridges the gap by providing essential cryogenic system integration and automation, helping superconducting circuit designers to gain advantage over competing qubit implementation technologies. The overall quantum computing market is projected to grow to $1.7B by 2026, at a CAGR of 30.2% by analysts at MarketandMarkets™*.

“Products like our IQ1000 Scanning SQUID Microscope are critical for quantum technology developers,” said Amy Leong, Senior VP and General Manager of the Emerging Growth Business Unit at FormFactor. “Helping to build the quantum computing test and measurement supply chain is a priority at FormFactor. We’re excited that we can leverage our extensive cryogenic expertise and our global infrastructure to help customers accelerate both quantum research and higher-volume engineering.”

Key Features

The IQ1000 is the first product in FormFactor’s IQ-Series (Intelligent Quantum-Series) for the emerging quantum computing market. The IQ1000 is designed for sub-micron resolution imaging at the extreme low temperatures at which superconducting circuits operate. The system cools the sample down to below 4 Kelvin and can control sample temperature from less than 3 Kelvin to over 20 Kelvin. The HPD Scanning SQUID Microscope includes:



Rapid Image Acquisition: Scan speed of up to 100 microns per second, capable of 100 x 100 micron image acquisition in less than two minutes

High Resolution Imaging: Imaging resolution of 200-500 nanometers (depending upon SQUID sensor used)

Autotuning: The system autotunes and locks the SQUID magnetic flux sensor system and automatically maintains optimal system tuning

Unattended operation: All scan procedures can be pre-programmed and run unattended

Sample size: The system can accommodate samples up to 20x20 mm

Cryogen-free: The system is cryogen-free and the microscope core is vibration-isolated from the cryocooler

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-looking Statements :

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the federal securities laws, including with respect to the Company’s future financial and operating results, the Company’s plans, strategies and objectives for future operations. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs as of the date hereof, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding future technology trends and trends in customer requirements, the capabilities and advantages of products to meet future customer requirements, future market or demand growth, our ability to further develop and produce products to meet customer requirements and demand, and other factors, including those set forth in the Company’s most current annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of the Company. Unless required by law, the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

