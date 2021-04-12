Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Smith Management Group Hires John Huffstutler as Field Services Director

/EIN News/ -- St. Louis, MO, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smith Management Group (SMG), an Associa® company, recently hired John Huffstutler as field services director. 

Mr. Huffstutler joins SMG with more than 20 years of experience in construction management and execution of residential and commercial capital improvements. During his career, he has overseen renovations of 27 large multi-family properties, including high-rise restoration, commercial space build-out, development of recreation and entertainment amenities, and ground-up construction throughout the Midwest. A skilled professional with a background in project management, Mr. Huffstutler will assist the SMG team in providing solutions to clients’ maintenance and capital improvement needs. 

“John’s reputation for providing outstanding customer service will be an asset as our team continues to focus on branch growth and community outreach,” stated Angela Johnson, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, SMG president. “His industry knowledge and his talent for quickly assessing client needs and providing solutions makes him the perfect candidate for this position. We are excited to have him join our team of dedicated professionals.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

