FourKites Introduces the Carrier Connect Guarantee

The industry’s most comprehensive carrier onboarding SLA helps accelerate time to value for global supply chains

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today FourKites , the industry pioneer and leader in supply chain visibility , has announced a new Carrier Connect Guarantee™. The new service level agreement helps customers accelerate time to value of their supply chain visibility implementations by rapidly and securely onboarding carriers.



FourKites’ new Carrier Connect Guarantee, which ensures connectivity to 90% of a customer’s full-truckload carrier network within 30 days of project kickoff, gives supply chain leaders the confidence to implement new technologies and ensure rapid time to value.

With a history of industry-firsts, FourKites launched its automated carrier onboarding solution, Partner Hub , in early 2020, the first self-service GPS onboarding solution that allows shippers, brokers and 3PLs to connect automatically and securely to their carrier base. FourKites’ CarrierLink ®, a mobile app designed to help drivers improve tracking quality and optimize the delivery process, is now the fastest-growing supply chain visibility app for drivers, with over 400,000 downloads in 129 countries, and support in 18 languages.

“FourKites has the largest carrier network of asset and non-asset companies,” said Jason Eversole, Vice President of Carrier Operations at FourKites. “As the need for supply chain visibility continues to increase, many shippers want rapid, reliable connectivity to carriers. We are committed to continuing to deliver solutions that make that connection as rapid, seamless and secure as possible, and the Carrier Connect Guarantee is just the latest example of that commitment.”

Recent supply chain disruptions, including COVID-19, the Suez Canal blockage and extreme weather patterns in the US, have put extreme pressure on the world’s supply chains, making visibility solutions like FourKites® an increasingly indispensable technology.

“With a network that reaches almost half of the Fortune 500, we support some of the biggest and most complex enterprise shippers in the world,” said Glenn Koepke, FourKites Senior Vice President of Customer Success. “Our mission is to help our customers succeed on our platform and see immediate value. We’re pleased to offer this latest enhancement to help our shippers start seeing ROI truly from Day 1.”

Maximizing carrier connectivity helps organizations lower operating costs, improve on-time performance and create better customer relationships. The FourKites network boasts:

500+ of the world’s biggest brands across all industries

The FourKites network touches 50% of the Fortune 500 including giants such as Walmart Canada, The Dow Chemical Company, Eastman, Meijer, PetSmart, The Michaels Companies, Land O’Lakes, Coca-Cola, AB InBev, Constellation Brands and 3M

More than 2 million shipments tracked daily, with over 120% YoY growth

6.4 million connected facilities, with 70% YoY growth

140% YoY increase in tracking ocean and rail shipments

450,000 connected carriers in 176 countries across road, rail, ocean, air and courier

About FourKites

FourKites is the #1 supply chain visibility platform in the world, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching 176 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 500 of the world’s most recognized brands — including half of the Fortune 500, 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains.

To learn more about FourKites, visit https://www.fourkites.com.

