Global Smart Commodity Group to host Aloe Contracts on Salus Platform

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Smart Commodity Group (GSCG) is excited to announce the launch of its newest commodity, Aloe Powder, on its revolutionary Salus Platform. The launch of the commodity comes on the heels of the new partnership between GSCG and Aloe Family Farms (Aloe Family Farms) of Rio Grande Valley, Texas. With this new partnership, GSCG continues to bring environmentally minded commodities to the forefront of the trading community.



“We are happy to list another important product line on our Salus platform,'' Jack Bouroudjian, chairman of GSCG, commented. “Aloe, along with hemp, falls right into our mission of listing sustainable products that do not have an efficient central price discovery mechanism.”



The use of Aloe Vera is diverse as a plant that has been used as a health agent or cosmetic ingredient for thousands of years. Aloe Vera in its true form deserves to be protected and maintained pure.



Senior partners Francisco S. Tipton and John Bradley of Aloe Family Farms commented, “By partnering with Global Smart Commodity Group, we can combat historical problems with the newest technology as well as standardized quality and secure transactions. This protects buyers from being defrauded and exposes the sellers in the marketplace who are misrepresenting their product, diluting, or other types of adulteration.”



With blockchain technology providing secure transactions between buyer and seller, and coupled with industry specific testing methods and certificates of analysis provided by certified laboratories, the aloe exchange will bring quality sellers and vetted buyers together harmoniously.



Senior partners Bruce Tipton and Justin Guzman went on to add, “In addition to working with GSCG, after the freeze in Texas caused damage to a large number of Aloe Plants, Aloe Family Farms continues to meet its demand and service all of its customers.”



GSCG has currently listed Water Soluble Full Plant and Inner Leaf Aloe Vera contracts on its Salus trading platform.

