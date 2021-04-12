Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,415 in the last 365 days.

Interpublic Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

/EIN News/ -- New York, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that it will release earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on the morning of April 28, 2021.  Following the release, the company will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to review results.

To join the conference call, please call (888) 889-1955. Outside the United States, please call (517) 308-9345.  The participant passcode is 1473881.  The call will be available live on the company’s website, www.interpublic.com.

The conference call will be recorded and available for 30 days by calling (800) 285-0609 followed by the passcode 8274. Outside the United States, please call (203) 369-3393 followed by the passcode 8274. The call will also be archived and available in the investor relations section of the company’s website.

# # #

About Interpublic
Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com.

# # #

Contact Information
Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439


Primary Logo

You just read:

Interpublic Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

Distribution channels: Environment, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.