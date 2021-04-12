Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,415 in the last 365 days.

Proactive news headlines including Genprex, INDVR Brands, QC Copper and Gold and Hillcrest EnergyTechnologies

/EIN News/ -- New York, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX)  presents positive preclinical data for lung cancer drug REQORSA at American Association for Cancer Research meeting click here 
  • Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) says interim Phase 2 study data on VAL-083 shows its potential as game-changing treatment option for GBM patients click here 
  • Aurelius Minerals Inc (CVE:AUL) (OTCQB:AURQF) (FRA:1GA) unveils further high-grade gold results from its Aureus East project in Nova Scotia click here 
  • Neo Lithium Corp (CVE:NLC) (OTCQX:NTTHF) (FRA:NE2)  hires consultants to help develop a sustainability program for its 3Q Lithium Project in Argentina click here 
  • ImagineAR Inc (CSE:IP) (OTCQB:IPNFF) (FRA:GMS1) and Liquid Avatar Technologies say rapper Jeezy to release AR-enhanced snowman logo NFT click here 
  • Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (TSE:CRDL) (OTCQX:CRTPF) (FRA:CT9) says CardiolRx safe and well tolerated in Phase I study of oral cannabidiol formulation click here 
  • Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY) (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) (FRA:AUN1) to drill "compelling" western extension targets at Eau Claire project in Quebec click here 
  • INDVR Brands  Inc (CSE:IDVR) (OTCMKTS:CAAOF) (FRA:3YX) inks letter of intent with BevCanna to sell HONU edibles in Canada click here 
  • Benchmark Metals Inc (CVE:BNCH) (OTCQB:CYRTF) (FRA:87CA) posts more encouraging drill results from Lawyers underlining project's world-class mining potential click here 
  • Alternus Energy Group PLC (NOTC:ALT) completes €9M funding led by asset manager AVG Group Sarl click here 
  • QC Copper and Gold Inc (CVE:QCCU) (OTCMKTS:QCCUF) first drill results from Opemiska "consistent with expectations" click here 
  • AgraFlora Organics International Inc (CSE: AGRA) (FRA:PU31) (OTCPINK:AGFAF) subsidiary starts supplying THC Teskits to Stadapharm GmbH in Germany click here 
  • Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (CVE:BABY) (OTCQX:BABYF) (FRA:0YL) names two world-class experts in pediatrics nutrition and allergies to its Scientific Advisory Board click here 
  • Australis Capital Inc (CSE:AUSA) (OTC:AUSAF) (FRA:AC4) finds its first chief science officer in University of Alberta lead cardiologist Jason Dyck click here 
  • Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU) (OTCMKTS:AUIAF) (FRA:20Q) unveils sampling results from 15km long Tiria-Shimpia target at Ecuador project click here 
  • Marble Financial Inc (CSE:MRBL) (OTCMKTS:MRBF) (FRA:2V0) closes acquisition of leading Canadian fintech company, Inverite Verification click here 
  • The Parent Company (NEO:GRAM.U) (OTCQX:GRAMF) (OTCPINK:GRMWF) announces the launch of Shawn 'JAY-Z' Carter’s MONOGRAM cannabis ad campaign inspired by photographer Slim Aarons click here 
  • PlantX Life Inc (CSE:VEGA) (OTCQB:PLXTF) (FRA:WNT1) reports record monthly revenue of nearly C$1.6M in March click here 
  • Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd (CSE:HEAT) (OTCMKTS:HLRTF) ties up C$5M equity facility agreement with Mercer Street click here 
  • American Battery Metals  Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) enters into stock purchase agreement with institutional investor for up to $75M worth of shares click here 
  • Nextleaf Solutions Ltd (CSE:OILS) (OTCQB:OILFF) (FRA:LOMA) receives licence amendment allowing it to sell its cannabis products directly to provinces click here 

              

About Proactive ﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Proactive news headlines including Genprex, INDVR Brands, QC Copper and Gold and Hillcrest EnergyTechnologies

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.