April 12, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, April 13, 2021

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Auglaize Auglaize County Educational Academy 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Cuyahoga Bay Village City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ohio Schools Council 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Richmond Heights Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Darke Darke County Family and Children First Council 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Osgood Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Wayne Lakes 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Delaware Marlboro Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Erie City of Sandusky Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 OPERS Examination Library Association of Sandusky 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Franklin City of Groveport Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 OPERS Examination KIPP Columbus 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lifesaver Health Care LLC MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Ohio Department of Taxation 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Geauga Geauga County Educational Service Center 07/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Hamilton City of Blue Ash Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 OPERS Examination Henry Patrick Henry Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Knox Fredericktown Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lawrence Ironton City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Licking Southwest Licking Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lorain Avon Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lorain County Board of Developmental Disabilities MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Lucas City of Oregon Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 OPERS Examination City of Oregon Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Maumee City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 URBAN MINORITY ALCOHOLISM AND DRUG ABUSE OUTREACH PROGRAM OF LUCAS COUNTY, INC. MED 01/01/2018 TO 06/30/2018 Montgomery Dayton Metropolitan Housing Authority Agreed Upon Procedures 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Emerson Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Morrow Cardington-Lincoln Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Noble Caldwell Exempted Village School District 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Elk Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Paulding Paulding County Agricultural Society 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Perry Perry County Regional Airport Authority 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Pickaway Pickaway County Educational Service Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Preble Twin Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Washington Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ross Ross County Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 OPERS Examination Sandusky Sandusky County Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 OPERS Examination Scioto Northwest Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Stark Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Summit Barberton City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Van Wert Harrison Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Warren Community Correctional Center of Butler Clermont and Warren 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Lytle Five Points Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Washington Warren Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Williams North Central Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Wood City of Perrysburg Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 OPERS Examination Otsego Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

