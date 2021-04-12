Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, April 13, 2021

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

April 12, 2021                                                           

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Auglaize

Auglaize County Educational Academy

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Bay Village City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Schools Council

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Richmond Heights Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Darke

Darke County Family and Children First Council

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Osgood Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Wayne Lakes

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Delaware

Marlboro Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Erie

City of Sandusky

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Library Association of Sandusky

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Franklin

City of Groveport

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

KIPP Columbus

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lifesaver Health Care LLC

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Ohio Department of Taxation

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Geauga

Geauga County Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Hamilton

City of Blue Ash

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Henry

Patrick Henry Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Knox

Fredericktown Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lawrence

Ironton City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Licking

Southwest Licking Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

Avon Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lorain County Board of Developmental Disabilities

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Lucas

City of Oregon

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

City of Oregon

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Maumee City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

URBAN MINORITY ALCOHOLISM AND DRUG ABUSE OUTREACH PROGRAM OF LUCAS COUNTY, INC.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 06/30/2018

 

 

 

Montgomery

Dayton Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

Agreed Upon Procedures

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Emerson Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Morrow

Cardington-Lincoln Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Noble

Caldwell Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Elk Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Paulding

Paulding County Agricultural Society

 

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Perry

Perry County Regional Airport Authority

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Pickaway

Pickaway County Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Preble

Twin Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Washington Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ross

Ross County

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Sandusky

Sandusky County

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Scioto

Northwest Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Summit

Barberton City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Van Wert

Harrison Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Warren

Community Correctional Center of Butler Clermont and Warren

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lytle Five Points Joint Economic Development District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Washington

Warren Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Williams

North Central Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Wood

City of Perrysburg

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Otsego Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

 
           

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, April 13, 2021

