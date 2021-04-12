Audit Advisory for Tuesday, April 13, 2021

|
Auglaize
Auglaize County Educational Academy
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Cuyahoga
Bay Village City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ohio Schools Council
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Richmond Heights Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Darke
Darke County Family and Children First Council
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Osgood Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Wayne Lakes
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Delaware
Marlboro Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Erie
City of Sandusky
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
OPERS Examination
Library Association of Sandusky
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Franklin
City of Groveport
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
OPERS Examination
KIPP Columbus
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lifesaver Health Care LLC
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Ohio Department of Taxation
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Geauga
Geauga County Educational Service Center
07/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Hamilton
City of Blue Ash
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
OPERS Examination
Henry
Patrick Henry Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Knox
Fredericktown Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lawrence
Ironton City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Licking
Southwest Licking Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lorain
Avon Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lorain County Board of Developmental Disabilities
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Lucas
City of Oregon
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
OPERS Examination
City of Oregon
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Maumee City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
URBAN MINORITY ALCOHOLISM AND DRUG ABUSE OUTREACH PROGRAM OF LUCAS COUNTY, INC.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 06/30/2018
Montgomery
Dayton Metropolitan Housing Authority
Agreed Upon Procedures
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Emerson Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Morrow
Cardington-Lincoln Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Noble
Caldwell Exempted Village School District
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Elk Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Paulding
Paulding County Agricultural Society
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Perry
Perry County Regional Airport Authority
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Pickaway
Pickaway County Educational Service Center
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Preble
Twin Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Washington Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ross
Ross County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
OPERS Examination
Sandusky
Sandusky County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
OPERS Examination
Scioto
Northwest Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Stark
Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Summit
Barberton City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Van Wert
Harrison Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Warren
Community Correctional Center of Butler Clermont and Warren
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Lytle Five Points Joint Economic Development District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Washington
Warren Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Williams
North Central Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Wood
City of Perrysburg
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
OPERS Examination
Otsego Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
