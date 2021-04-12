Sadigh Gallery Now Displaying Buddha Basalt Statue Dating Back to 200 AD

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A captivating and iconic basalt statue depicting an emaciated buddha sitting in Dhyanamudra is now on display at Sadigh Gallery, New York’s leading provider of authentic cultural antiquities, artifacts, jewelry, and ancient coins.

The black statue, which is called the Gandharan Emaciated Buddha and hails from 200 AD, represents the renunciation period that the Buddha practiced between the ages of 29 and 35. During this period, he practiced the traditional Indian beliefs of extreme asceticism and austerity, but after realizing that it would not cause him to experience enlightenment, he abandoned these practices permanently.

According to Sadigh Gallery, the statue is magnificent in that it embodies the artistic spirit of the Gandharans centuries ago. The Gandharans were masters at making stone statues due to their high-level skills in the fine arts. The region in which they resided, which was northwest of India, witnessed influences from Greece starting with Alexander the Great’s invasion.

Rulers in the Gandharan area later patronized the Buddhism religion, which thrived in the land and offered several themes for the works of art produced there. The Gandharans’ unique form of art was therefore born through the quintessential merger of Hellenistic culture/art and Buddhist theology. The Gandharans’ art especially flourished during Emperor Maharaja Kanishk’s reign, according to Sadigh Gallery.

The family-owned Sadigh Gallery, which made its debut in 1978, is located on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue. The gallery takes pride in fully guaranteeing the authenticity of its unique antiquities from all over the world; in fact, it issues lifetime certificates of authenticity with all of its purchases.

History/art lovers and antiquity collectors who would like to purchase Sadigh Gallery's statues and other ancient artifacts can easily shop for these antiquities in person, online, or by phone.


