Artincontext.org Relaunch of Website
EINPresswire.com/ -- Artincontext announces the relaunch for its web presence. Artincontext is one of the most complete resources about Art, Art History, Artists, and Art Tutorials. With almost 300’000 words of content, art enthusiasts can find almost every piece of information about art – and new topics are being added weekly.
With the relaunch, the website got even better structured and also added new categories – Art Tutorials.
Art Tutorials are highly demanded online, especially since COVID-19, creating art at home has been very popular. With these art tutorials, artincontext.org helps hobby artists to get to know more about painting, drawing, and sculpting. They also learn how to sell and price their artworks and make a living out of their passion.
The Art History and Artists section has been built up from the ground. The visitors can find in-depth information on almost all art terms and art periods. Also, important artists are covered with biographies and much more information.
Last but not least, the design has been improved to increase the user experience also on smartphones.
Learn more about the artincontext.org project and visit their revamped site at https://artincontext.org.
Thomas Faessler
With the relaunch, the website got even better structured and also added new categories – Art Tutorials.
Art Tutorials are highly demanded online, especially since COVID-19, creating art at home has been very popular. With these art tutorials, artincontext.org helps hobby artists to get to know more about painting, drawing, and sculpting. They also learn how to sell and price their artworks and make a living out of their passion.
The Art History and Artists section has been built up from the ground. The visitors can find in-depth information on almost all art terms and art periods. Also, important artists are covered with biographies and much more information.
Last but not least, the design has been improved to increase the user experience also on smartphones.
Learn more about the artincontext.org project and visit their revamped site at https://artincontext.org.
Thomas Faessler
Faessler Media GmbH
+41 55 535 05 84
info@faesslermedia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook