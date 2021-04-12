Monty Roberts Headlines Equine Collaborative Webinar Series to Help Fund Youth Scholarships
We’re so grateful to have one of the equine world’s most treasured horsemen – my friend Monty Roberts – headline our event this week.”BUFFALO, NEW YORK , USA, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York-based Equine Collaborative International (ECI), Animal Wellness Action, the Animal Wellness Foundation, Monty Roberts, and others have teamed up to produce an equine educational webinar series that begins its 4th of 6 webinars Wednesday evening, April 14, at 6:00 PM EST with the legendary Monty Roberts speaking and answering questions on “Methodology, Training, and Experiences.”
The webinar series has limited availability and access to the entire series can be purchased for one small fee $25.00 for adults or $15.00 for youth under the age of 18-years-old, or parties can attend the Monty Roberts webinar for a flat $15.00. Each year including 2020, ECI has held an in-person March Meet-Up in Western New York to raise scholarship funds for young equine enthusiasts in need, but in 2021 is replacing the annual in-person event with this webinar series in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The range of knowledge and expertise that has been presented thus far in our webinar series has been amazing and leads us to look forward to the rest of the presentations,” said Phyllis Jensen, President of Equine Collaborative International, LLC. “It is an absolute honor to be able to host Monty Roberts and bring that exceptional caliber of horsemanship into people’s homes.”
“We’re so grateful to have one of the equine world’s most treasured horsemen – my friend Monty Roberts – headline our event this week,” said Marty Irby, a Director of Equine Collaborative International, LLC and Executive Director at Animal Wellness Action. “Horse enthusiasts will have an opportunity to ask questions and learn about Monty’s non-violent methods of training that Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has charged him to spread around the globe.”
Event details can be found below (All funds received will go directly to Equine Collaborative International, LLC)
REGISTER AT: www.paypal.me/eci2021
The full $25 registration fee gains you entrance to all 6 webinars and interested parties can attend this week’s webinar with Monty Roberts for a flat $15!
$15 to attend only the Monty Roberts webinar
$25 for adult non-members
$15 for adult members
$0 for 2021 New Members
$15 youth non-members
$10 youth members
Please message with PayPal payment your e-mail address so you can receive the link to the webinars and if you are submitting for webinar only or for membership as well.
For all Questions or Concerns: e-mail 411eci@gmail.com
Or call: 716-912-2100
WED. APRIL 14 - Monty Roberts, METHODOLOGY, TRAINING AND EXPERIENCES.
WED. APRIL 21 - Frank Lovato, Jr., EQUICIZER
WED. APRIL 28 - Bernice Ende, TRAVELS, TRIALS, AND TALK
Monty Roberts
Monty Roberts is a world-renowned horseman and best-selling author of several books (printed in more than fifteen languages and having sold over five million copies) on training, his relationship with horses, and the horse language that he recognized and has developed as part of his training technique. Roberts won his first rodeo trophy at age 4 and has gone on to successfully compete in the rodeo and show world, breeding championship Thoroughbred racehorses and establishing horsemanship schools at his home base in Solvang, California, and more recently online. Viewed internationally as the ‘father’ of and most profound promoter of Natural Horsemanship, Monty has been training horses for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and was recently named in People Magazine as one of Her Majesty’s top five inner circle. Monty Roberts’ presentation will include “Methodology, Training and His Experiences” and will be followed by a question-and-answer session.
Frank Lovato, Jr.
At the age of 4 years Frank Lovato, Jr. decided to follow in his father’s boot steps and become a jockey. He left home at 14 and embarked on a journey that led him from farm hand to exercise rider, to apprentice, and became a jockey in 1979. This was followed by an amazing career in racing, which included being the leading apprentice in New York, Ohio, New Jersey, and Louisiana and taking the Eclipse Award for Apprentice Jockey.
Following a racing injury, Frank created a wooden horse to assist in his rehab and this went on to become the Equicizer. Focusing on the Equicizer for his presentation, Frank will talk about its development and use not only in the racing industry but in training for all riding disciplines, films and all types of therapeutic riding.
In 2004 Frank was responsible for starting, Jockey World, a non-profit educational organization dedicated to providing reliable information, tools, guidance, and resources for anyone interested in pursuing a career in or having a better understanding of the racing industry.
Bernice Ende
Now known best as, Lady Long Rider, author, filmmaker, and rider Bernice Ende was born into a Minnesota farm family. From her father she got a can-do spirit, from her mother she got the ability to search for horizons, and from the influence of three aunts, who were suffragists, she developed the independence that led her to saddling up at fifty years of age and riding off to visit her sister…2,000 miles away. One ride led to another, and Bernice has ridden over 30,000 miles encouraging women to have a voice, be independent and remember the great women who struggled as suffragists for the rights of females that exist today. She speaks plainly about the trials and tribulations presented by long rides and will answer questions at the end of her presentation.
Equine Collaborative International, Inc. a 501( c ) 3 charitable non-profit organization. Empowering the Equine Community Through Cooperation and Education. Pro and non-pro horse persons coming from every discipline and interest to advocate for the horses and horse businesses to keep the industry moving in a positive direction. We look forward to serving you in your individual horsemanship journey and hope that you will join us and participate in our quest to help others. www.equinecollaborative.org
Animal Wellness Action (Action) is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) organization with a mission of helping animals by promoting legal standards forbidding cruelty. We champion causes that alleviate the suffering of companion animals, farm animals, and wildlife. We advocate for policies to stop dogfighting and cockfighting and other forms of malicious cruelty and to confront factory farming and other systemic forms of animal exploitation. To prevent cruelty, we promote enacting good public policies, and we work to enforce those policies. To enact good laws, we must elect good lawmakers, and that’s why we remind voters which candidates care about our issues and which ones don’t. We believe helping animals helps us all.
The Animal Wellness Foundation (Foundation) is a Los Angeles-based private charitable organization with a mission of helping animals by making veterinary care available to everyone with a pet, regardless of economic ability. We organize rescue efforts and medical services for dogs and cats in need and help homeless pets find a loving caregiver. We are advocates for getting veterinarians to the front lines of the animal welfare movement; promoting responsible pet ownership; and vaccinating animals against infectious diseases such as distemper. We also support policies that prevent animal cruelty and that alleviate suffering. We believe helping animals helps us all.
Barbara Moore
Equine Collaborative International
+1 716-912-2100
411eci@gmail.com
