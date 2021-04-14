Lendflow Named the LendVer 2021 Best Lending Platform

The reputable and free database of vetted Best lenders and service providers announces industry leader in technology-based lending

We're looking forward to partnering with the most innovative and forward thinking platforms to usher in the next wave of embedded in-product small business lending services.” — Jon Fry, CEO of Lendflow

WILTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LendVer, the reputable database of vetted lenders and service providers has finalized its review process for the 2021 Best Lending Platform, and has selected Austin, TX based Lendflow.

Lendflow is an integrated software platform that provides a comprehensive suite of tools necessary for any enterprise to incorporate an embedded lending program, and easily provide access to small business capital for its customer base. Lendflow’s scalable platform serves as a financing conduit for small business clientele, and even allows subscribers to build a customized credit product utilizing the most cutting-edge, plug-and-play technology.

Any Company interested in offering small business financing can quickly and easily embed a turn-key lending infrastructure into its existing operation. Through a customizable and white-labeled experience, Lendflow provides direct access to its deep marketplace of tech-based lenders, a back office to handle processing from application to funding, and competitive revenue sharing on each funded loan.

"We're thrilled to be featured on Lendver.com," said Jon Fry, CEO of Lendflow. "We're looking forward to partnering with the most innovative and forward thinking platforms to usher in the next wave of embedded in-product small business lending services."

Lendflow is headquartered in Austin, TX and through its proprietary software, and lender marketplace, has facilitated 5,000+ loans for its growing partner base. Lendflow offers innovative technology, but also touts its commitment to honesty, transparency, and fairness.

LendVer is pleased to be featuring Lendflow amid its carefully curated list of the industry's best service providers. Those companies that are interested in learning more about Lendflow's products and its partnership opportunities, can do so by clicking here.

ABOUT LENDVER

LendVer (https://www.lendver.com/) was established to provide a reputable and free database of vetted Best Lenders and Service Providers for business owners and investment property loan seekers. With federal regulation lax in the commercial loan space, borrowers and business owners can now be confident they can find legitimate and trustworthy lenders and service providers, not impostors. At LendVer, we believe access to credible lenders and service providers should be available to everyone at no cost and without the need to enter personal information, grapple with tedious questionnaires, or wade through pop-up ads.

Hours of research go into the LendVer selection process. Best Lenders and Service Providers have been selected on a merit basis and pay nothing to be featured. Our reviews and informative articles will save time and aggravation in loan searches, and provide the tools to borrow confidently.