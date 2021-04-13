Certified Homecare Consulting Expands Offering To Further Disrupt The Franchise Industry

Certified Homecare Consulting (CHC) takes aim at the home care franchise model to offer franchisees no fees, royalties, or territory restrictions.

BOSTON , MA, USA, April 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certified Homecare Consulting, a home health care consulting company with offices in Salem, NH, and Boston, MA, is responding to the ongoing need for home care, home health care, and hospice businesses, by expanding their already competitive offering to include even more marketing and training than ever before. This means, that not only will Certified Homecare Consulting help their clients start a home care business in their state, they will also offer everything the home care franchise model offers to their startups, but without the home care franchise fees, or territory restrictions.Product OfferingsCertified Homecare Consulting guarantees state home care licensure and not only shows how to get a home care license in your state, but they actually get it for their clients. Depending on the type of license, and whether it is for home care, home health care, or hospice, the home care consultants at Certified Homecare Consulting will also help achieve accreditation for Medicare or Medicaid or Private Duty. That’s not all. Certified Homecare Consulting will register the incorporation, design a logo, build a brand, provide clients with a state-of-the-art business card and website design and print. They design and print other items as well such as your business cards, flyers, and policies and procedures. The home care policies and procedures written for a home care agency are customized to each client's business and are state-specific. This is a completely hands-on, customized, white-glove program being offered for a fraction of the cost of starting a home care franchise business. And they offer lifetime consulting and training along with all of the forms and documents needed to operate a home care business – just like a home care franchise.Support ServicesIn addition to this measure, CHC is providing updated documentation in forms and procedures to all new and existing home health care agency clients covering patient admissions and home health care procedures surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. These new home health care procedures and materials address COVID-19 updated methods for patient care, as well as interaction with family and loved ones. The home health care procedures and materials also include human resource procedures and staff safety measures and have been continuously updated in correlation with government and healthcare industry information as it becomes available. Certified Homecare Consulting’s COO Marcus Ponce de Leon commented “We’re excited to be able to provide even more services to our agency partners and the Homecare community overall as we continue to grow in our role as a reliable source of quality information and working materials for everyone looking to start up and maintain successful agency operations in the industry during these challenging times and thereafter.”About Certified Homecare ConsultingCertified Homecare Consulting offers home health care consulting services to individuals and companies who would like to start a home health care business , home care business, or hospice business without home care franchise fees, royalties, or restrictions.Certified Homecare Consulting offers far more than just licensing and accreditation. Certified Homecare Consulting offers everything most home care franchise businesses provide and without the franchise fees or territory restrictions. This means you receive all of your marketing, branding, print media, forms, documents, policies, expert clinical consulting, regulatory consultation, and ongoing lifetime consulting and training, all for just a small one-time fee. Clients own 100% of their home care business and pay no ongoing fees ever.For more information on starting a home care business with Certified Homecare Consulting call 877-327-7242 or visit https://www.certifiedhomecareconsulting.com/ . For information on how to get a home care license in your state, visit the Certified Homecare Consulting sister site, https://www.homecarelicense.com/ Celebrating its 13th year in operation, Certified Homecare Consulting leads the industry in effective reliable ongoing home health care consulting and support for start-up agency owners and existing agencies alike, with credentialing and enrollment services available for Medicare, Medicaid Waivers, Veterans Administration and private insurance throughout the United States. Today, Certified Homecare Consulting is working diligently to help our partner agencies navigate the constant challenges they face with caregiving during a global pandemic while maintaining operational compliance and ensuring that all agencies are well situated to provide excellent and continuous quality care. For information on how to start a home health care business or to get an existing agency back on track for successful operations, visit https://www.certifiedhomecareconsulting.com or call 603-508-6172.