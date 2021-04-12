Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (11 April 2021)

486 people have tested positive to the disease, from a sample size of 4,134 tested in the last 24 hours. Our positivity rate is at 11.8%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 145,670 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,561,838.

Distribution of new positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (47), 10-19 years (22), 20-29 years (58), 30-39 years (92), 40-49 years (97), 50-59 years (83), 60 and above (87).

Nairobi has 264 cases, Kiambu 35, Kitui 20, Nakuru 19, Nyamira 17, Kajiado 14, Kilifi 14, Machakos 13, Mandera 12, Mombasa 11, Nandi 10, Uasin Gishu 10, Meru 9, Kisumu 9, Nyeri 8, HomaBay 5, Turkana 5, Kericho 3, Kisii 2, Laikipia 2, Lamu 1, Migori 1, Murang’a 1 & Tharaka Nithi 1.

Today 490 patients have recovered from the disease, 318 from various health facilities, while 172 are from Home Based and Isolation Care. Total recoveries now are 99,095.

18 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, 2 occurred in the last 24 hours, 10 within the last one month & 6 being late death reports from facility record audits. This now pushes our cumulative fatalities to 2,348.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (1), 30-39 years (1), 40-49 years (0), 50-59 years (3), 60 years and above (13).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (45), 10-19 years (17), 20-29 (95), 30-39 years (210), 40-49 years (326), 50-59 years (527), 60 years and above (1,128).

A total of 1,660 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,994 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

256 patients are in the ICU, 44 of whom are on ventilatory support & 181 on supplemental oxygen. 31 patients are on observation.

Another 257 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 236 of them in general wards and 21 in High Dependency Units (HDU).