Douglas Gerard Kleinsmith: Investments, Flipping Houses, and Philanthropy
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Douglas Gerard Kleinsmith was born in the year 1961 in Southern California, where he was also raised. He has spent the past 35 years in self-employment and the development of two major businesses. Douglas Gerard Kleinsmith's motto is "If it's to be - it's up to me." He only has a high school education, but Doug Kleinsmith has made the most of what he has. He decided a long time ago that he was willing to get the appropriate training by working in the trenches and learning from people who were successful for a long time - "Why follow those who have never made it - learn from the successful ones who have come before us." Doug Kleinsmith has taken a variety of self-help courses, classes, and ongoing training over the years.
Doug Kleinsmith has constructed two successful marketing businesses that have sales of more than $1,000,000 annually for many years. He is also responsible for the training and development of more than 2,000 sales professionals. He was the top marketing agent for 15 out of his total 35 years in the business world. Furthermore, he was the winner of state and national awards in 30 out of these 35 years, which is very impressive.
In addition to all of his business ventures, Doug Kleinsmith has four children; they range in age from 11 to 24, two being girls and two being boys. He considers his children to be his real love and source of motivation. Douglas Gerard Kleinsmith also has other passions outside of the business world. These include hiking in the mountains, traveling domestically and internationally, riding snowmobiles, fishing, farming, landscape projects, and other outdoor activities. He is also a food connoisseur. Doug Kleinsmith has been to about 15 different countries and would like to see at least another 15 in the next couple of decades.
In addition to all of the things that he enjoys during work and free time, Doug Kleinsmith is very interested in doing what he can to help the less fortunate. Douglas Gerard Kleinsmith also provides valuable advice about how to succeed in marketing for other people in the field, advising them to focus on making themselves as attractive as possible to potential clients and customers in various ways. He has the goal of building businesses that help other people, continuing to provide for his family, and overall wants to leave the world a better place for his role in it.
Currently, Doug Kleinsmith is located in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he continues his business, personal, and philanthropic endeavors. Douglas Gerard Kleinsmith continues to impart his wisdom to other people who work in marketing and could benefit from what he has to say. He takes a lot of pride in his accomplishments, as well as his authenticity, contributions to the community, overall work ethic, and family. He plans to continue making all sorts of contributions in the years to come and continue helping a lot of people. A final motto of his is:
"You can get anything you want in life if you'll just help enough others get what they want."
