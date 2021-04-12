CATHOLIC TEACHERS ELECT NEW PRESIDENT

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delegates to the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) Annual General Meeting have elected the Provincial Executive for 2021-23.

Barb Dobrowolski (Eastern Ontario local unit) has been elected OECTA President. Ms. Dobrowolski holds a Bachelor of Arts in English, a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry, and a Bachelor of Education (Primary/Junior). She began her teaching career in 1992. She has also served students and teachers in a variety of positions with OECTA at the local and provincial levels, including as President of the Eastern Ontario local unit, First Vice-President on the Provincial Executive, Provincial Executive liaison to the Status of Women Committee, and OECTA representative on the Ontario Federation of Labour Executive Board.

The other members of the Provincial Executive are:

Past President Liz Stuart, York

First Vice-President René Jansen in de Wal, Toronto Secondary

Second Vice-President Anthony Rocchio, Sudbury Elementary

Third Vice-President Diana Corazza, York

Treasurer Michel Derikx, Hamilton-Wentworth

Councillor Dean Demers, Kenora

Councillor Melissa Garrett, Waterloo

OTF Table Officer Chris Cowley, Brant Haldimand Norfolk



Additionally, five members have been elected Governors with the Ontario Teachers’ Federation:

Rick Belisle, Nipissing Secondary

Chris Cowley, Brant Haldimand Norfolk

Tracey Pecarski, Renfrew

Sean Roberts, Halton Secondary

Andrew Robertson, Dufferin-Peel Secondary



All elected officers will serve two-year terms beginning July 1, 2021.



Catholic teachers thank Liz Stuart for her service as OECTA President over the past four years and wish her well on her planned decision to return to the classroom for the 2021-22 school year.



- 30 -

OECTA represents the 45,000 passionate and qualified teachers in Ontario’s publicly funded English Catholic schools, from Kindergarten to Grade 12.

Michelle Despault Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association 416-925-2493 x 509 m.despault@catholicteachers.ca