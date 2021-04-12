LGBTQ LOYALTY HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES LAUNCH DATE OF LGBTQ+ ESG100 ETF

/EIN News/ -- WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP) ("LGBTQ Loyalty" or “the Company''), a diversity and inclusion driven financial methodology and data company announces the launch date of their much-anticipated LGBTQ+ ESG100 ETF. LGBT will trade on the Nasdaq and track the LGBTQ100 ESG Index (Index Ticker: LGBTQ100) which identifies the top 100 corporations that most align with the LGBTQ community across America. It is the first-ever index to incorporate LGBTQ community survey data into the methodology, generating a benchmark of the nation's highest-performing companies that are most committed to advancing equality. The LGBTQ100 ESG Index has outperformed the S&P 500 Index by 4.82% in 2020. Since the launch of the Index on NYSE ticker symbol: LGBTQ100 in October of 2019 the LGBTQ100 ESG Index has outperformed the S&P by 5.42% (as of 3/26/2021).



The Board is pleased to announce the launch of the LGBTQ+ ESG100 ETF, benchmark against the LGBTQ100 ESG Index, to be listed on the NASDAQ on the opening day of trading on May 18th, 2021.

“When I filed what was then called the gay rights bill in the Massachusetts Legislature in 1972, we were completely on the defensive.

Bigotry continues to take a toll, especially on the transgender community, but we have made enough progress to broaden our agenda to include the creation of positive opportunities based on this important part of our identity.

I am proud as a Board Member of LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings to join in announcing a very significant example of this forward movement: the launch date for the LGBTQ+ESG 100ETF will be May 18th, 2021.

Providing LGBTQ people and our allies the opportunity to put our money where our principles are is not only a recognition that in America today betting on fairness offers better odds than financing prejudice, it’s what strategists call a force-multiplier.

As we reward good practices, we incentivize them, and strengthen the hand of those who share our commitment against their detractors.

Sometimes working for justice requires sacrifice. But Investing in a well-constructed ETF that advances important values is a chance to do well while doing good,”(Credit to Tom Lehrer) said Board member Barney Frank.

I am thrilled that LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings is finally able to announce the launch date of the LGBTQ+ESG 100 ETF. I’ve dedicated my life to advancing equality, and our belief in companies that align with those virtues is unwavering,” said Board member Martina Navratilova

"The unprecedented events of the past year created many obstacles in our effort to launch the LGBTQ+ESG 100 ETF. The silver lining is that it provided an opportunity to show the strength of our methodology and consistent performance of our LGBTQ100 ESG Index. Our determination is matched only by our pride that we have arrived at this extraordinary moment,” said Billy Bean Board member.

"Launching the LGBTQ+ESG 100 ETF has been of utmost importance to us. The staff and board have worked tirelessly to create the index and to make our community proud. Soon, the world will see the letters "LGBT" on the NASDAQ reenforcing the strength and resilience of our community,” said Board member Orlando Reece.



“LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings is here to demonstrate to the financial markets the value of their diversity, equality, and inclusion (“DEQI”) index methodology. The index returns of the LGBTQ100 +ESG index returns has proven the concept since its launch on November 1, 2019. It’s excess returns over the S&P500 is a beacon for all minority members that their voice has meaning and value that can now be measured in the financial markets,” said Robert Tull Board member.

Launching the much-anticipated LGBTQ+ ESG100 ETF is a consequential time for our LGBTQ community and our supportive allies. Providing investors with the methodology and results in the performance of the top corporations that embrace Equality and ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) principals along with Diversity in the workplace that align with their interest is a monumental time for advancing equality,” said Bobby Blair Executive Chairman of the Board.

The company is also pleased to announce that it closed on a “Convertible Preferred Stock” transaction for $440,000 with GHS Investments, LLC on April 9, 2021, which will be allocated to fund the launch and marketing of the LGBTQ+ESG100 ETF.

"We are confident in Bobby Blair and his team’s ability to perform and maintain the ethos they have created. We are excited to see what the future holds for LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, and glad to be a part of its growth,” said Founder and Member GHS Investments, LLC Matt Schissler.

