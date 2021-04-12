Local Entrepreneurs Bring Smartphone Repair Franchise to Huntington

Electronics Repair Business Keeps Huntington Community Connected

/EIN News/ -- HUNTINGTON, N.Y., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Huntington at 229 Walt Whitman Road. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.



uBreakiFix Huntington is owned by locals Khurram and Malik Arif who also operate eight additional uBreakiFix stores.

“We’re excited to introduce uBreakiFix to the Huntington community,” said Malik Arif. “This brand has a great mission for serving all users of technology, and with uBreakiFix’s partnerships with leaders in the industry like Samsung, we aim to make it the go-to device repair service for locals.”

uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to drones, hoverboards, and game consoles. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 10.8 million repairs at its more than 600 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

“The Huntington store is conveniently located across the street from Walt Whitman Mall near several large retail stores like Best Buy, Verizon, and Apple,” said Malik Arif. “We love the convenience of this location because customers can do their daily shopping while waiting on their device repairs.”



uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Huntington and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/huntington. uBreakiFix Huntington is located at:

uBreakiFix

229 Walt Whitman Road Huntington, NY 11746

(631) 470-7341

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:

Natalie Chapo

404-717-2534

natalie.chapo@seesparkgo.com ﻿

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca2b3753-b930-49f1-911f-2f9fbebccbbf