uBreakiFix Brings Industry-Leading Smartphone Repair To Herndon

/EIN News/ -- Electronics Repair Business Keeps Herndon Community Connected

HERNDON, Va., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Herndon at 2465 Centerville Rd. Ste J22. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.

uBreakiFix Herndon is owned by Brenda Johnston, who also owns two other stores in the Washington metropolitan area, including Fair Lakes and Gainesville.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to introduce the uBreakiFix brand to Herndon as we continue to serve this region,” said Johnston. “It is a joy working with a team like uBreakiFix that cares not only about satisfying customers, but ensuring that everyone stays connected with one another.”

uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to drones, hoverboards, and game consoles. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 10.8 million repairs at its more than 600 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

“I saw a need for a reliable electronics repair store in Herndon,” said Johnston. “uBreakiFix is best suited to fit the needs of this community, so I decided to expand our service to the Herndon area. This store location is perfect for our busy customers because of its proximity to several shopping centers and downtown Herndon.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Herndon and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/herndon. uBreakiFix Herndon is located at:

uBreakiFix

2465 Centerville Rd. Ste J22 Herndon, Virginia 20170

703-817-2276

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:

Natalie Chapo

404-717-2534

natalie.chapo@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc851ece-7931-4aae-aac9-df4e0c36121a