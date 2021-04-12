POWER Engineers acquires Colorado-based Salient Power Engineering

Merger expands substation design, protective relaying and SCADA capability in the region

/EIN News/ -- Denver, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POWER Engineers, Incorporated (POWER) is strengthening its services to the Rocky Mountain region with the acquisition of Colorado-based Salient Power Engineering LLC.

Salient Power is an approximately 25-person, private firm with offices in Wheat Ridge, a suburb of Denver. The electric power system consulting firm has specialized in substation and power system studies, as well as renewable energy and heavy industrial markets across the United States.

“Welcoming Salient to POWER is an important part of our efforts to better serve our Rocky Mountain clients,” said Holger Peller, Executive Vice President of the Power Delivery Division of POWER Engineers. “Salient provides POWER expanded substation design, protective relaying and SCADA capability in the region.”

The firm’s current clients will be able to work with the same teams they know and trust while enjoying the additional service offerings and resources provided by POWER’s 2,800-person staff with experts in eight divisions.

Founded in 2012 by principal partners Andy Leoni and Chris Mielke, Salient Power has set itself apart from other firms by using functional teams that emphasize collaboration, accountability and accessibility to bring innovative and cost-effective solutions to clients.

“Since our founding, we’ve committed to being responsive and providing quality-minded service to our clients,” said Salient President Andy Leoni. “Becoming part of POWER will allow us to continue our goal of offering each client a level of service unmatched in the market, while providing our team opportunities for growth.”

After work-from-home restrictions are lifted, POWER will welcome Salient employees into the Denver-area office, located at 3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Suite 700 in Lakewood.

About POWER Engineers: POWER Engineers is an engineering and environmental consulting firm specializing in integrated solutions for clients in the power delivery, power generation, food and beverage, government, renewables and storage, campus energy, and oil and gas industries. Founded in 1976, it is an employee-owned company with 45 offices and more than 2,800 employees across North America. For more information, please visit www.powereng.com.

Janet Metzger POWER Engineers (208) 288-6132 janet.metzger@powereng.com