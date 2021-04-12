Lucas Furst Examines a Career Flying for Major Airlines
STUDIO CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucas Furst has gone through many different career and training paths in his life. For example, he has his pilot's license and has experience with major airlines. As a result, he is often asked about working for these companies and whether they are not worth the time and energy. These questions can be hard to answer but are worth understanding for anybody interested in this field.
Common Questions Lucas Furst Has Fielded About an Aviation Career
Over the years, Lucas Furst has been asked many questions about his aviation career. And those questions are understandable because he not only has a pilot's license but has worked for a major airline. Though most of his flying experience is for fun, Lucas Furst has also spent almost 4,000 hours in the air as a pilot and worked for major airlines in a variety of different stations.
Lucas Furst is often asked how much training and experience is needed to become a significant aviation pilot. The level of training will vary depending on a person's situation and the flight company. Typically, Lucas Furst finds that these companies want someone who has experience with their planes. There is a vast difference between flying a DC-10 and a 747, after all.
Therefore, Lucas Furst suggests knowing what kind of plane you want to fly before you begin. The training for smaller planes is usually less extensive because they may be less complex and challenging to fly. That doesn't mean that you won't spend hundreds of hours in the sky and require a lot of bookwork and specialized training. Instead, there may just be less training to start.
As for compensation, Lucas Furst finds that most pilots earn anywhere between $30,000 to up to $70,000 or so as they get more experience. The lower-end may be disappointing to some burgeoning pilots but pay typically increases heavily with more experience. Insignificant airlines and with large aircraft, Lucas Furst knows that starting pay and advances start much larger at first.
Another element that Lucas Furst knows most pilots want to know is career stability. Unfortunately, this career is not often a very stable one, though this may depend on many factors. If you are relatively new to the industry, Lucas Furst says you are more likely to be laid off during economic difficulties than pilots with more seniority. This fact is actual even though paying you less would save them money.
That's because the airline industry focuses so much on safety and consistency. During his years in the industry, Lucas Furst found that airlines often lay off younger and better pilots before more experienced ones because they trusted them to handle the job more. In other words, Lucas Furst warns that beginning pilots should expect a lot of job changes in their first few years in major industries.
