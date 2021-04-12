Real Estate Management Certificate Now Available at Lakewood University
The 16-week program is administered by critically acclaimed instructor Jemal King.CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting announcement, Lakewood University has partnered with critically acclaimed instructor, Jemal King, to offer a 16-week Real Estate Management Certificate program.
Lakewood University is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that provides worldwide distance education for business, medical, and legal professions. The university provides quality online programs that are both rigorous and able to be earned in a short period of time.
Today, in the institution’s most recent news, Lakewood University is now offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to students interested in the real estate industry – a brand-new Real Estate Management Certificate program. In this 16-week course, students will develop practical, real-world knowledge and skills for investing in real estate as an entrepreneur. Through this professional certificate program, students become familiar with a wide range of real estate asset types, while learning how to analyze market, value assets, raise capital through debt and equity financing, and gaining other essential skills for a real estate investment career.
“What truly sets this course apart from others is the fact that the instructor for this program is Jemal King, a guru in the real estate business,” says founder and President of Lakewood University, Tanya Haggins. “Despite his career as a police officer, Jemal still had the millionaire’s mindset and decided that investing in real estate would be his method to earn millions and create the lifestyle he desired for his family. As a real estate portfolio increased, Jemal and his wife invested the profits from real estate and opened a childcare centre. That centre was highly successful and, since then, they now own and operate multiple sites in Chicago. Jemal's growing empire consists of four multi- million-dollar companies, including a brand-new security company that grossed several million in its first few years of inception. Jemal’s impressive success is what makes him a highly suitable instructor for this course, and we are confident our students will have so much to learn from him.”
For more information about Lakewood University, or to register for its Real Estate Management Certificate program, please visit https://lakewood.edu/.
About Lakewood University
Lakewood University is a 100% accredited online college offering MBA, Bachelor’s, and Associate degrees, as well as certified programs in the medical, information technology, business, and legal fields.
Lakewood University’s mission is to improve the quality of life of its students by providing excellent, affordable, and in-demand educational programs using various distance learning methods.
The university enrolls students year-round, enabling them to immediately begin their program of choice at a time that is right for them. Hundreds of students across the world have enrolled in Lakewood’s globally recognized programs.
