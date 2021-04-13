Arbicare Appoints Aliza Krug as Clinical Director
Her clinical expertise and passion for patient recovery has already impacted our clients and their injured employees.”ATLANTA, GA., UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arbicare, a workers' compensation focused utilization management and peer review organization, has named Aliza Krug, PA-C as its Clinical Director.
Krug manages the clinical quality of Arbicare’s utilization review and peer review processes. This includes training physician reviewers and maintaining the company’s culture of empathy and understanding during peer-to-peer communication.
“Aliza helps break down the historic barrier between complex medical care and claims management for our clients,” said CEO Alex O’Neal. “Her clinical expertise and passion for patient recovery has already impacted our clients and their injured employees.”
Krug brings more than a decade of experience to the role, most recently as a Physician Assistant for the Georgia Institute of Technology, Stamps Student Center, Primary Care. She previously worked in occupational medicine, treating workers’ compensation patients in both urgent care and orthopedic settings and has experience in pulmonology. In addition, she is proficient in diagnostics, procedural skills, medical therapies, records review, and monitoring.
A board-certified Physician Assistant, Krug holds a Master of Medical Science degree from Mercer University, where she was Chair of the Godsey-Matthew’s Society.
About Arbicare
Arbicare has earned URAC accreditation in workers' compensation utilization management and its other services include peer review, clinical bill review, and pharmacy intervention programs. The company’s mission is to advance clinical care, improve the lives of injured workers, and deliver customized services to workers’ compensation payer organizations. Headquartered in Atlanta, the Arbicare provides services nationally and more information can be found at https://arbicare.com or by calling 800-716-8295.
