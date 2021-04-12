Traveling to Tokyo? Here Are the Matt Keezer's Top Picks to Visit on the Trip
EINPresswire.com/ --
Tokyo is the capital of Japan and the world's most populous city. It is also one of Japan's 47 prefectures, with 23 central city wards as well as numerous cities, towns, and villages west of the city center.
Tokyo's tourists have an almost endless range of shopping, entertainment, culture, and dining choices. Contrary to popular belief, Tokyo has a variety of attractive green spaces both in the city center and on the outskirts, all of which are accessible by train.
There is something in Tokyo for everybody, and it can be tough to visit everything in a short amount of time. That's why Matthew Keezer shared his favorite places to visit in Tokyo.
The Tokyo National Museum – Go-To Destination for Art Lovers
The Tokyo National Museum (Tōkyō Kokuritsu Hakubutsukan) is the country's oldest and largest national museum, alongside the Kyoto National Museum, Nara National Museum, and Kyushu National Museum. It was established in 1872 at Yushima Seido Shrine before relocating to its current location in Ueno Park.
Over 110,000 individual objects, including nearly a hundred national treasures, make up the Tokyo National Museum's collection of art and archeological artifacts, making it one of Japan's most extensive and finest.
As Matt Keezer points out, temporary exhibits are held regularly, and over 4000 different objects from the permanent museum collection are on display at any given time.
Asakusa – Experience the Spirit of Old Tokyo
Asakusa is the heart of Tokyo's shitamachi (which is translated as "low city") and one of the city's districts which beautifully captures the old, traditional look of Tokyo and Japanese culture.
Sensoji, a famous Buddhist temple founded in the 7th century, is Asakusa's main attraction. The Nakamise, a shopping street that has provided temple tourists with a range of traditional, local snacks and tourist souvenirs for centuries, leads to the temple.
Asakusa can easily be explored on foot, but Matt Keezer has better advice - a guided tour on a rickshaw that offers a unique perspective.
Mount Mitake – Greenery is the Best Scenery
Mount Mitake (Mitakesan) is one of the many attractions in the Chichibu-Tama-Kai National Park, which stretches over 1250 square kilometers of forested mountains, hills, gorges, and rural towns in Yamanashi, Saitama, Nagano, and Tokyo prefectures.
The mountain is located in the Okutama area of Tokyo, in the westernmost part of the city. It can be reached in less than two hours from central Tokyo, making it an ordinary getaway for city dwellers. As Matt Keezer points out, Mount Mitake offers a variety of walking and hiking opportunities in virtually unspoiled nature in addition to a famous shrine.
Shinjuku Gyoen – Little Paradise in the Middle of Concrete Jungle
Shinjuku Gyoen is one of Tokyo's largest and most popular parks. Located just a short walk from Shinjuku Station, the paid park's spacious lawns, meandering walking paths, and tranquil scenery provide a relaxing escape from the busy urban center around it.
Shinjuku Gyoen is comprised of three different types of gardens. The oldest is a traditional Japanese landscape garden featuring large ponds dotted with islands and bridges. The park's other central gardens include an English landscape garden featuring wide, open lawns surrounded by flowering cherry trees and a symmetrically arranged formal French garden.
According to Matt Keezer, Shinjuku Gyoen is a great place to visit at any time of the year, but he accentuates that the best time to experience this beautiful place is in spring. In spring, this little paradise becomes one of the best places in the city to see cherry blossoms.
Matt Keezer also advises all international travelers to follow the Covid-19 regulations at all times and to regularly check local news and governmental announcements as the rules are
Sarah Fin
Tokyo is the capital of Japan and the world's most populous city. It is also one of Japan's 47 prefectures, with 23 central city wards as well as numerous cities, towns, and villages west of the city center.
Tokyo's tourists have an almost endless range of shopping, entertainment, culture, and dining choices. Contrary to popular belief, Tokyo has a variety of attractive green spaces both in the city center and on the outskirts, all of which are accessible by train.
There is something in Tokyo for everybody, and it can be tough to visit everything in a short amount of time. That's why Matthew Keezer shared his favorite places to visit in Tokyo.
The Tokyo National Museum – Go-To Destination for Art Lovers
The Tokyo National Museum (Tōkyō Kokuritsu Hakubutsukan) is the country's oldest and largest national museum, alongside the Kyoto National Museum, Nara National Museum, and Kyushu National Museum. It was established in 1872 at Yushima Seido Shrine before relocating to its current location in Ueno Park.
Over 110,000 individual objects, including nearly a hundred national treasures, make up the Tokyo National Museum's collection of art and archeological artifacts, making it one of Japan's most extensive and finest.
As Matt Keezer points out, temporary exhibits are held regularly, and over 4000 different objects from the permanent museum collection are on display at any given time.
Asakusa – Experience the Spirit of Old Tokyo
Asakusa is the heart of Tokyo's shitamachi (which is translated as "low city") and one of the city's districts which beautifully captures the old, traditional look of Tokyo and Japanese culture.
Sensoji, a famous Buddhist temple founded in the 7th century, is Asakusa's main attraction. The Nakamise, a shopping street that has provided temple tourists with a range of traditional, local snacks and tourist souvenirs for centuries, leads to the temple.
Asakusa can easily be explored on foot, but Matt Keezer has better advice - a guided tour on a rickshaw that offers a unique perspective.
Mount Mitake – Greenery is the Best Scenery
Mount Mitake (Mitakesan) is one of the many attractions in the Chichibu-Tama-Kai National Park, which stretches over 1250 square kilometers of forested mountains, hills, gorges, and rural towns in Yamanashi, Saitama, Nagano, and Tokyo prefectures.
The mountain is located in the Okutama area of Tokyo, in the westernmost part of the city. It can be reached in less than two hours from central Tokyo, making it an ordinary getaway for city dwellers. As Matt Keezer points out, Mount Mitake offers a variety of walking and hiking opportunities in virtually unspoiled nature in addition to a famous shrine.
Shinjuku Gyoen – Little Paradise in the Middle of Concrete Jungle
Shinjuku Gyoen is one of Tokyo's largest and most popular parks. Located just a short walk from Shinjuku Station, the paid park's spacious lawns, meandering walking paths, and tranquil scenery provide a relaxing escape from the busy urban center around it.
Shinjuku Gyoen is comprised of three different types of gardens. The oldest is a traditional Japanese landscape garden featuring large ponds dotted with islands and bridges. The park's other central gardens include an English landscape garden featuring wide, open lawns surrounded by flowering cherry trees and a symmetrically arranged formal French garden.
According to Matt Keezer, Shinjuku Gyoen is a great place to visit at any time of the year, but he accentuates that the best time to experience this beautiful place is in spring. In spring, this little paradise becomes one of the best places in the city to see cherry blossoms.
Matt Keezer also advises all international travelers to follow the Covid-19 regulations at all times and to regularly check local news and governmental announcements as the rules are
Sarah Fin
Orion Immersion
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter