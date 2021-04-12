Romano Tio Joins Commercial Lending Group at Greystone

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that Romano Tio, Senior Managing Director, has joined the Commercial finance team led by Scott Chisholm, based in New York. In this role, Mr. Tio will focus on large loan origination across an array of platforms while working to expand the firm’s lending activities to a broader scope of commercial asset classes.



With 30 years of relevant CRE industry experience, Mr. Tio joins Greystone from Ackman-Ziff, where he was a Senior Managing Director. Having managed $10 billion in transactions, he has served as an advisor and principal in many commercial, residential, and hospitality deals on the East Coast. Prior to joining Ackman-Ziff, Romano co-founded RM Capital Management, where he was responsible for all aspects of the business including debt and equity capital advisory, as well as recapitalizations and restructurings on behalf of public companies, private equity funds, and entrepreneurial owners and operators. Previously, Mr. Tio was Co-Founder and Co-Head of Distressed Commercial Mortgage Principal Investments at HCP Real Estate, an affiliate of multibillion-dollar hedge fund Harbinger Capital Partners.

“Greystone’s breadth and depth of capital markets capabilities are a unique offering in the market, and I look forward to leveraging these in the market for clients across a broad spectrum of asset classes,” said Mr. Tio. “Working with Scott on his ambitious growth of Commercial and large loan services at Greystone is a truly exciting prospect-turned-reality.”

“I’m thrilled Romano has joined our team here at Greystone, where the sky is the limit in advising clients on their capital market needs,” added Mr. Chisholm.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

