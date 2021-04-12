Diva, makers of the DivaCup®, roll-out First-Ever Menstrual Cup Recycling Program with TerraCycle

Free National Recycling Program for DivaCups, now available in the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- Trenton, N.J., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diva, makers of the DivaCup®, the #1 menstrual cup brand globally, has strengthened its commitment to sustainability by introducing a free, national recycling program for the DivaCup and their associated DivaWipes and packaging, in partnership with international recycling leader TerraCycle.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with such an innovative leader in environmental sustainability,” says CEO and Founder Carinne Chambers-Saini. “Together, we are challenging the idea that menstrual cups cannot be recycled. Our program with TerraCycle will bring extra value to our consumers who will feel better knowing that they can safely dispose of their DivaCups, our Diva products, and our packaging. By using their DivaCups, our loyal customers are making an impact in the world and on the environment.”

Participation in the Diva Recycling Program, known as DivaRecycles, is free and easy: DivaCup users can simply sign up on the TerraCycle program page and mail-in their cleaned DivaCups and DivaWipes packaging using a prepaid shipping label. Once collected, the silicone menstrual cups will be cleaned and ground into a crumb-like powder that can be used to create new products such as playground, athletic field or track ground cover, to name just a few of the potential new uses. Additionally, every shipment sent to TerraCycle through the program earns consumers points that can be used for charitable gifts or converted to cash and donated to the non-profit, school or charitable organization of their choice.

“By launching this innovative, first of its kind recycling program for the DivaCup and their associated DivaWipes, Diva is taking an already sustainable product and making it truly zero waste,” said TerraCycle founder and CEO Tom Szaky. “By collecting and recycling items that were previously considered unrecyclable, consumers now have the opportunity to think twice about what can be given a second life and what truly is garbage.”

Launched in 2002, Diva International Inc. (Diva), is the maker of the DivaCup, a revolutionary, industry-disrupting period care product sold in over 65,000 North American retailer outlets. Outside North America, DivaCup is available in over 40 countries and counting. The DivaCup was the first menstrual cup to get mainstream market distribution, bringing an economical, eco-friendly, and leak-free period alternative to those who menstruate. The DivaCup is the leading menstrual cup brand in the world.

DivaRecycles, the Diva Recycling Program is open to any interested individual, school, office, or community organization. Read more about free recycling programs here. For more information on TerraCycle’s recycling programs, visit www.terracycle.com.

About Diva International

Established in 2002, Diva’s founders, Francine Chambers and her daughter, Carinne Chambers-Saini, have become disruptors in the menstrual care industry, passionately following their dream to create a menstrual cup, a healthy and effective alternative to disposables. Their product, the DivaCup, is an easy-to-use, cost-effective, and eco-friendly alternative to disposable tampons and pads, offering up to 12 hours of leak-free protection. For more information on the DivaCup and Diva’s various cycle-supporting products, see www.shopdiva.ca.

Diva is also passionately committed to its social impact program, DivaCares. Its mission is to establish meaningful partnerships globally to address issues of accessibility, menstrual equity, and education. As Diva believes that menstruation should be a fact of life, not life-limiting, the company is passionately committed to breaking taboos surrounding menstruation worldwide. For more information, please visit divacares.com.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 20 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its new division, Loop, is the first shopping system that gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine’s list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com.



