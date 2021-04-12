Bombardier Celebrates Completion of 100th Global 7500 Business Jet Wing Manufactured in Texas

Milestone shines light on Global 7500 aircraft production growth and continued development of industry flagship business jet program

Advanced wing on Global 7500 aircraft, made in the U.S., delivers optimum speed, range, short-field capabilities and an exceptionally smooth ride

Bombardier recently marked the 50th delivery of the Global 7500 business jet, which continues to receive strong interest from customers worldwide



/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announced today that it is celebrating the completion of the 100th wing for its Global 7500 business jet, a significant milestone for the industry-leading aircraft and for the company’s facility in Red Oak, Texas, where the advanced wing is manufactured.

The advanced wing on the Global 7500 aircraft celebrates Bombardier ingenuity and know-how and contributes to the aircraft’s outstanding performance and exceptionally smooth ride, delivering the ultimate flying experience in business aviation today. It also plays a significant role in the aircraft’s exceptional short-field capabilities. The Global 7500 program recently marked its 50th aircraft delivery and continues to garner significant interest from customers worldwide for its innovative technology, unique cabin design and unmatched performance.

“This is an important milestone for our Global 7500 program, and we are proud of our skilled team in Red Oak, Texas,” said Paul Sislian, Executive Vice President, Operations and Operational Excellence, Bombardier. “Their dedication and expertise in manufacturing this truly unique wing, built exclusively for the Global 7500 business jet, is what helps make it the industry flagship.”

Since its entry-into-service in 2018, the Global 7500 business jet has demonstrated an outstanding dispatch reliability rate of 99.7% and has proven to be the highest-performing aircraft in the industry. It completed various key speed records and challenging flights, including the longest city-pair flown by a purpose-built business aircraft, connecting Sydney and Detroit non-stop.

The aircraft has also received multiple accolades, including the 2019 Aviation Week Grand Laureate Award, the 2019 Robb Report Best of the Best Business Jet of the Year Award, and the 2018 Red Dot Award for Product Design. With four distinct living spaces plus a dedicated crew rest area, it is unique among business jets in spaciousness, comfort, highly personalized design flexibility, and patented cabin innovations.

Bombardier’s 600-plus employees in Red Oak play a critical role in ensuring the success of the technologically advanced wing program. In 2019, Bombardier established the Bombardier Aviation Apprenticeship Program (BAAP) in association with Texas State Technical College (TSTC). The initiative is designed to develop local talent, drive regional aerospace growth, and support the manufacture of the Global 7500 aircraft wing. The BAAP program is critical in keeping up with increased customer demand for the industry-defining aircraft.

Earlier this year, Bombardier was awarded the Large Employer of the Year award from Texas Workforce Solutions for its work with TSTC in the development of the BAAP initiative. The Large Employer of the Year award honours one private-sector employer with 500 employees or more whose efforts and initiatives resulted in an extraordinary impact on the state of Texas, as well as the employers, workers and community in which the employer operates.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of approximately 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

News and information is available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors

Visit the Bombardier Business Aircraft website for more information on our industry-leading products and services. Follow @Bombardierjets on Twitter to receive the latest news and updates from

Bombardier.

Bombardier, Global and Global 7500 are registered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For Information

Matthew Nicholls

Bombardier

+ 1 514-243-8214

matthew.nicholls@aero.bombardier.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23d2778f-ce6e-409e-81cb-48da5aa16594